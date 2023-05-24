EastEnders fans go WILD over unexpected Traitors cameo

EastEnders made reference to the hit game show and fans went wild.

EastEnders fans were thrilled when The Traitors made an unexpected cameo as some of our Walford favourites took part in a Queen Vic pub quiz last night (Tuesday, May 23).

The pressure was on in EastEnders as those competing in the quiz were hoping to win the grand prize of a Smart TV. In the tense quizzing battle, we saw the Dark Side of the Moon team battling against Agatha Quiztie.

Dark Side of the Moon was made up of Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) while Agatha Quiztie was Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) and Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

During the tense quizzing, they soon found themselves neck and neck, and it all came down to a tie-break question, which made reference to the recent BBC hit The Traitors, which has recently been renewed for season 2.

Quiz host Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) delivered the all-important question, asking which three Faithfuls eventually won the series, something that is all too familiar among BBC viewers.

The pub quiz in EastEnders was a tense affair! (Image credit: BBC)

In a hilarious moment, Sonia admitted she had the programme "on series link" and hadn't had the chance to catch up, meaning she didn't actually know who had won the first season.

Unfortunately for Sonia, Freddie was a big fan of the show, and correctly answered Meryl, Aaron and Hannah, winning the TV for his team.

This moment was widely discussed on social media with fans making jokes about the unexpected cameo and Sonia's unfortunate slip-up...

This isn't the first time there's been an EastEnders and Traitors crossover, with Maddy Smedley actually appearing in an episode of the BBC soap.

In January last year, Maddy shared a photo where she was posing next to the iconic Albert Square street sign, and she revealed she had played a homeless woman named Rita.

She captioned the photo, saying: "Dunno how I got past security again …🤪 Thank you @waynelinge and everyone at east for letting me practice. Legends"

Recently, we've seen a record number of applications for The Traitors season 2, with fans desperate to have a go at the reality series which requires a lot of backstabbing and trickery in order to survive.

We don't have a confirmed release date for the next instalment, but we're sure it'll be a huge success when it arrives on the BBC.

EastEnders airs weekdays between Monday - Thursday on BBC One and episodes of The Traitors are available on BBC iPlayer.