EastEnders fans gutted after confirmation main character has left for GOOD

EastEnders fans were crushed that much-loved character Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) won't be returning as his sad future was revealed in last night's episode (Monday, March 13).

In EastEnders last night, the Slaters were panicked when their fridge broke down and had lost a week's worth of shopping.

With the family currently struggling financially, they were left terrified that they couldn't afford a new one.

However, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) seemed surprisingly calm about the situation as she had some spare cash to spend, which she had secretly stolen from the office cleaning job she had been doing with mum Jean (Gillian Wright).

Later on, the Slaters called up their landlord Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) to get them to replace their broken fridge and it wasn't long before her son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) turned up to sort out the issue.

Kheerat Panesar's devastating fate was revealed in last night's episode. (Image credit: BBC)

"We've lost a week's worth of shopping cos of that, so what are you going to do about it?" Stacey asked him.

However, Vinny told them that he wouldn't be replacing their fridge as white goods and its contents weren't covered in the landlord's agreement.

An irritated Stacey then mentioned her former lover Kheerat, as she said: "Well, Kheerat would have sorted that out."

With the topic of his brother still clearly sore for Vinny, he then revealed Kheerat's tragic fate and confirmed EastEnders fan's fears that he wouldn't be returning to the Square anytime soon.

He revealed: "Well, Kheerat's not here, is he? He's up in court next week, pleading guilty."

Vinny Panesar revealed that Kheerat will be pleading guilty in court. (Image credit: BBC)

"Oh, shame. Poor Kheerat," Stacey replied.

Kheerat is currently in prison after taking the blame for the murder of Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam) as he refused to let his mum Suki be sent down for the crime.

Last year, Suki struck evil Ranveer over the head after he tried to sexually assault her and thought she had killed him. Unbeknownst to the Panesars, it was actually Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) who delivered the fatal blow and killed Ranveer and has since made Suki believe that she was the one who murdered him.

EastEnders fans were left heartbroken that beloved Kheerat won't be returning to the Square...

