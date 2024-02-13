EastEnders fans heartbroken by Elaine's devastating bombshell about Linda

EastEnders fans were shocked after Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) made a heartbreaking revelation about her daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) during last night's episode (Monday, February 12).

Linda's son Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) returned from Manchester, only to find a dishevelled Linda in a heap on the floor drunk.

Linda has been spiralling ever since she murdered Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) on Christmas Day to stop him from killing her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

After taking Linda home, Johnny was desperate to know why his mum had hit the bottle again and lay into his grandmother Elaine for not looking after Linda and running away from her problems.

Elaine lashed out at Johnny, telling him that she called him because she was at her wits' end.

Johnny Carter came to his mum Linda's rescue. (Image credit: BBC)

Johnny was furious when Elaine told him that Linda's rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) was back in Walford and had been terrorising his mum ever since. But while Elaine insisted that they talk calmly about it over dinner, Johnny stormed out to confront Dean.

An exasperated Elaine decided to go to George Knight's (Colin Salmon) dad's party instead of staying to support Linda and Johnny.

While at the party, which was to celebrate George's dad Eddie (Christopher Fairbank) winning an award for championing diversity in boxing, Elaine and George had an emotional heart-to-heart about being a parent.

George looked through his old boxing medals and recounted the memories they held about growing up with Eddie. Clearly taken in by Eddie's good guy act, George confessed that he resented his dad growing up for the way he treated him, but realised now that all he ever wanted was the best for him and always loved him.

It made Elaine think about her own insecurities about being a parent to Linda, as she admitted: "I just wish I was as good a mother to Linda."

George reassured her that she was a brilliant mum, but Elaine soon made a shocking confession about Linda's past after her dad passed away.

Elaine made a heartbreaking confession about Linda to George Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

"When Linda's dad died, she got bulimia. I didn't know how to talk about it. I just threw myself into running the pub and that stopped me from falling apart but we were surrounded every day by drunks and it was never just me and her. And now she's killing herself with booze, and I'll never forgive myself," Elaine said.

Fans were devastated to hear that beloved Linda had suffered with bulimia in the past...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.