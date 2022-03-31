EastEnders fans in hysterics as Stuart SINGS during Bernie’s chaotic labour

Take That — more like Stop That! EastEnders viewers were in stitches at Stuart's performance during Bernie's labour.

EastEnders - Bernie Taylor in labour with Stuart and Rainie Highway
EastEnders fans thought that Stuart Highway's comforting attempt of singing was hilarious. (Image credit: BBC)

If you thought Call the Midwife’s labour scenes were chaotic, you can think again! EastEnders viewers were in fits of laughter at Stuart Highway’s (Ricky Champ) attempt to comfort Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) while she was in labour during last night’s episode (Wednesday, March 30), which ended up with him singing his own rendition of a Take That song.

In last night’s EastEnders, Bernie went into labour after discovering that Stuart had cancer, but the delivery was far from smooth sailing as her mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley), Stuart and Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) all decided to assist Bernie at her bedside.

Fans will know that Bernie has been pregnant with Stuart and Rainie’s baby after agreeing to be their surrogate, due to Rainie not being able to have children of her own.

But as Bernie waited to deliver their baby, it seemed the stress was getting to Stuart and he attempted to comfort a screaming Bernie by offering her ice chips to suck on and a coffee.

All these options failed miserably, and as Stuart nervously paced around the room, Rainie suggested that he should sing a song.

Bernie Taylor in labour with Karen Taylor, Stuart and Rainie Highway

Bernie's labour wasn't exactly the smoothest process. (Image credit: BBC)

“What? Nah, nah. I don’t think that’s appropriate…” he protested.

“It’s a tactic you’ve learnt recently. Singing helps with the pain, the stress,” she said.

“Is this a wind up?” Karen questioned.

A distressed Bernie chimed in with: “If he sings, this baby is never coming out!”

Despite Bernie’s plea, Stuart asked if anyone had any song requests he should sing.

“What about a bit of Barlow, eh? Everybody loves Take That, right?” Stuart asked, to which a bewildered Karen responded with: “Have you been on the gas and air?” 

Stuart Highway singing

Stuart became the latest member of Take That in the maternity ward. (Image credit: BBC)

“Is it too late to put me under?” Bernie screamed.

Stuart suggested the song “A Million Love Songs” by Take That, which Karen approved of, much to the dismay of Bernie.

As Stuart took to the stage and put on the hilarious performance, the baby finally popped out. It looks as though Stuart’s singing may have paid off more than we think!

Fans were in stitches at the rollercoaster scene and took to social media to express how hilarious they thought it was…

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings.

