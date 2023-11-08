EastEnders fans in stitches after unexpectedly 'spotting' a TV icon in Walford

EastEnders fans were surprised to see a TV icon 'pop up' on screen.

EastEnders fans were in hysterics after 'spotting' a legendary TV character during last night's episode (Tuesday, October 7).

The soap has welcomed many celebrity guests over the years, including Harry Redknapp, Robbie Williams, and of course, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

So when fans noticed that Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses seemingly 'appeared' in last night's episode, they couldn't stop laughing.

The Square was full of drama as the Walford residents continued their search for Sharon Watts' (Letitia Dean) missing son Albie.

Sharon was reeling after she discovered that Albie had been kidnapped, however, she was oblivious to the fact that her lover Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and his mum, Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) had staged the whole thing.

After a botched attempt at trying to flee the country with Albie, Keanu made Karen take his son to his aunt Kandice's house and conjured up a kidnapping plot.

Karen was dragged into Keanu's outrageous scheme and has secretly been delivering ransom notes to Sharon's house demanding £50,000 for Albie's safe return.

While Albie was safe with Kandice and her husband Malcolm, the Walford residents had been searching the canal all night to find the missing tot.

Del Boy aka Malcolm rocked up in last night's episode! (Image credit: BBC)

During the episode, Sharon received a text from the 'kidnapper' asking her to drop off the money at the park at midday and threatened to hurt Albie if the person didn't come alone.

Keanu asked his terrified mum to collect Albie from the 'kidnapper' as they didn't want the police to get involved. But what Sharon and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) believed was Karen doing a dangerous exchange, was actually her going to meet her brother-in-law Malcolm who had been looking after Albie.

With the cash in tow, a shifty Karen made her way to the park and Malcolm soon turned up with Albie in the pushchair.

As Malcolm told her about how much Albie had been crying for his dinosaur toy, Karen rushed off after seeing the police and took her grandson back to the Square.

However, despite the emotional scenes, fans were distracted when Del Boy aka Malcolm unexpectedly popped up...

This Albie storyline is genuinely SO bad, why has Del Boy just rocked up #Eastenders

Sorry what in the Del Boy????? #Eastenders

It's Del Boy! #Eastenders

Can't believe Del Boy took Albie 😔 #eastenders

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.