EastEnders fans in tears over Ricky Jr's sweet comment amid baby bombshell

EastEnders fans were in tears over Ricky Jr's (Frankie Day) thoughtful comment to Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) after she dropped the bombshell that she was pregnant with his baby.

The Slater family has been thrown into chaos since they discovered that 12-year-old Lily was pregnant and she has since backtracked on her decision to have an abortion.

Her dad Martin Fowler (James Bye) was furious to learn that she wanted to keep the baby, but after Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) told him that it was Lily's choice, he has been forced to accept her decision.

During last night's EastEnders episode (Tuesday, January 24), Martin told Lily that she will have to start taking the situation seriously and that Ricky's parents, as well as Social Services, will have to be informed that Ricky is the dad.

And when Martin suggested that Ricky could be arrested by the police, a concerned Lily stormed off.

Lily Slater broke the news to Ricky that he was the father of her unborn baby. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Later on, Lily finally told Ricky the life-changing news that he was going to be a dad.

"Aren't you going to say something?" she asked.

"What do we do?" he said.

"Nothing. I mean, I'm not expecting anything from you. I'll be its mum," Lily replied.

Fans were then touched by a sweet comment Ricky said to Lily as he offered to help her out with the baby.

"Do you want me to save up my pocket money? I've already got about 80 quid in my bank account," Ricky Jr said, to which Lily replied: "Might be a good idea, yeah. But the main reason I told you is cos my parents were going to tell the socials that you're the dad and that means the police will be getting involved."

Terrified at the fact that he could be arrested, Ricky ran off, before telling his mum Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) the news.

EastEnders fans sobbed at the youngster's sweet yet naïve comment...

Ricky jr saying he'll give his pocket money to Lily and their baby 🥺🥺 These 12 year olds got me crying #eastenders pic.twitter.com/Osyom3wWEHJanuary 24, 2023 See more

“Do you want me to save my up my pocket money” be ffr 😭😭😭😭 #EastEndersJanuary 24, 2023 See more

Pocket money 😭 bless him #EastendersJanuary 24, 2023 See more

Ricky junior saying about saving his pocket money 🤦🏻‍♀️😂 #EastEndersJanuary 24, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.