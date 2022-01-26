‘EastEnders’ fans in tears over unexpected ‘return’ of Peggy Mitchell
'EastEnders' viewers were emotional after Peggy Mitchell's voice was heard in a flashback.
EastEnders viewers were left teary-eyed during last night’s episode (Tuesday, Jan. 26) as Peggy Mitchell (Dame Barbara Windsor) made a brief return to the soap in Phil Mitchell’s (Steve McFadden) flashback.
Recently, Phil was offered a life-changing deal by the police to help him get out of serving life in prison for his involvement in the murder of Vincent Hubbard (Richard Blackwood). However, the deal meant he would have to turn informant, which Phil refused as it went against everything he believed in.
Last night’s episode saw the aftermath of his brutal split from Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) in an attempt to save her from the truth that he would be serving life in prison. But, after a confrontation with his ex Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) who was adamant that he should take the deal, Phil found himself contemplating the life-changing decision on a bench in the middle of the Square.
As Phil looked up at The Queen Vic, his mother, Peggy’s voice replayed in his mind, saying, “Phil, you’ve got to get out there and defend what’s yours.”
Phil’s brother, Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) then interrupted with: “You should’ve come to me, at least I would have kicked some sense into you, made you feel a bit better.”
Peggy then continued with a poignant reminder to Phil, as she said, “You’re surrounded by people who love you. Just try to love yourself.”
Phil’s flashback was then interrupted by Sharon who was frustrated with Phil for not taking the deal. “Phil? You haven’t taken the deal, have you? You’re ready to lose everything that matters to you? And for what? Some old principle that doesn’t mean anything? Keeble’s given you an out,” she fumed.
But will this be enough to change Phil's mind and take the deal?
Fans were thrilled to hear Peggy’s iconic voice once again and got emotional about her bittersweet return...
Wasn’t expecting to hear Peggy and Grant tonight.. that brought an unexpected tear.. #EastEnders @WalfordWeekly @bbceastendersJanuary 25, 2022
Really poignant hearing the voice of Peggy Mitchell speaking to Phil in his mind! #EastendersJanuary 25, 2022
Oh Peggy … that was sad 😢 #EastEndersJanuary 25, 2022
Omg the Peggy voiceover I'm not crying you are🥺😭 #EastendersJanuary 25, 2022
OMG PEGGY 💔😭😮😮#EastEndersJanuary 25, 2022
EastEnders airs tomorrow at 7:30pm on BBC1— see our TV Guide for full listings.
