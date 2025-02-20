EastEnders fans praise the 'TV moment of 2025'!

EastEnders at 40: Angie appeared to Sharon as she lay trapped in the rubble

EastEnders fans couldn't believe their eyes in last night's thrilling hour-long episode as a character came back from the dead!

Viewers knew they were in for thrills and spills in the aftermath of The Queen Vic exploding.

And everyone knew that often these big episodes bring surprises. But no one was expecting the return of EastEnders icon Angie Watts!

Anita Dobson, who played Angie from the first episode, left the show 37 years ago. Her alter-ego Angie died off-screen in 2002.

But in last night's episode, Angie returned to save the life of her daughter, Sharon. Sharon, as we all remember, had gone upstairs in the pub to dry her top when the explosion happened.

And in last night's drama, she was trapped in the rubble of the staircase, unable to move or shout for help. Things looked bleak for poor Shaz until she saw a vision of her long-dead mum.

Sharon was trapped (Image credit: BBC)

"Hello darling," said Angie.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Angie told Sharon it wasn't time for them to be together and that she had a lot of life still to live. "Don't throw it away like I did," she urged her frightened daughter.

"So don't give up," she said. "Because we are fighters! That's my girl."

She told Sharon to "use her voice" and scream for help. Sharon managed to do as her mum asked, just as Grant was nearby. As Angie faded away, Grant cleared the rubble and carried Sharon to safety. What a hero!

The fans LOVED Angie's very unexpected return hailing it the "TV moment of 2025" even

Thank you EastEnders for bringing Angie back in some way ❤️ #EastEnders #EastEnders40 @bbceastenders pic.twitter.com/F8cy70yyz2February 19, 2025

"Thank you EastEnders for bringing Angie back," shared one grateful viewer.

Another fan said they were in "tears" while another said the cameo was "absolute perfection".

I’ve got tears 😭 the ghost of Angie Watts returns to tell Sharon to keep fighting! #EastEnders #EastEnders40 pic.twitter.com/NxmEQh4sfbFebruary 19, 2025

It's only February, but this is already the TV moment of 2025, the hair, the costume, the script, not being spoilt in advance, the unexpected... just absolute perfection, I stood up off my sofa 😂❤️👌🎉#EastEnders #EastEnders40@bbceastenders#AngieWatts pic.twitter.com/wY9vwBxFwyFebruary 19, 2025

I bet they thought all their Christmases had come at once when Anita Dobson agreed to come back and do that cameo! 🥳🥳🥳 #EastEnders40 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/VuWYBkt3P4February 19, 2025

Sharon was whisked away to hospital, but there's more drama in store.

Sonia's in labour, trapped with sister Bianca and cousin Lauren in the kitchen of The Vic.

While Ian's quietly suffering from his gunshot wound. And Martin is stuck under huge steel joist, that landed on him just as he and Stacey were about to make it to safety.

So all that drama is still to come in tonight's episode AND not only that — it's live!

We can't wait to find out what other surprises will be in store for the EastEnders 40th anniversary.

EastEnders continues tonight at 7.30 pm. Check our TV Guide for more information.