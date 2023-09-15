EastEnders fans predict Sean Slater RETURN for VERY special reason

EastEnders fans want Sean Slater to return and rescue Stacey Slater from her stalker horror.

EastEnders fans are pleading for Sean Slater (Robert Kazinsky) to return and protect his terrified sister Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) from her stalker Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis).

Stacey has been in the midst of a horrifying nightmare after she discovered that her daughter Lily Slater's (Lillia Turner) teacher Theo had been harassing and stalking her for months.

Theo's obsession grew after he had been paying Stacey for explicit photos and video calls on Secret Cam. He wormed his way into Stacey's life, pretending to be a good Samaritan and offered to tutor her pregnant daughter as a favour.

He began terrorising the matriarch by sending her gifts, before moving on to threatening letters and messages. His sinister behaviour then took another dark turn when he broke into Stacey's house and trashed her room after she stopped Lily's tutoring.

After Stacey's ex-husband Martin Fowler (James Bye) and her wife Eve Unwin (Heather Pace) had exposed Theo as her stalker, the deluded teacher decided to confess everything to Stacey himself as he knew his time was up.

Theo Hawthorne had been tormenting Stacey for months. (Image credit: BBC)

Once Theo told his own version of the story to a horrified Stacey, he held her hostage as Lily gave birth in the next room. Fortunately, Martin rescued her in time so that she could help Lily through the labour.

When the police couldn't take action against Theo after Stacey reported him, Stacey was concerned for her family's safety as detective Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) explained that the force's hands were tied.

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) reassured Stacey that her fiancé Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) was on hand to help sort Theo out with a violent warning. However, this didn't stop Theo from turning up at the hospital to visit Lily and her new baby Charli Slater.

Jack soon sent Theo on his way and was convinced that his presence would keep Theo away.

Stacey was still feeling anxious as she focused on her new family unit. (Image credit: BBC)

During last night's episode (Thursday, September 14), as Stacey focused all of her attention on Lily and her new granddaughter, she was still on edge that Theo could appear at any moment.

Meanwhile her mum Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) reassured her that she didn't need to worry as he wasn't around anymore.

While the family were content with their new addition to the family, Stacey's nightmare was far from over.

As she went outside to empty the nappy bin, Stacey was petrified when Theo appeared from the shadows and told her that he had moved in next door.

Stacey was terrified when Theo revealed that he was her new neighbour. (Image credit: BBC)

"I moved in. Look, I know we got off on the wrong foot and all, but now that we're neighbours, maybe we can..." Theo creepily told her.

But before he could finish his sentence, Stacey ran back into her house and frantically locked the door.

Fans are now begging for Stacey's much-loved brother Sean to return and get rid of Theo once and for all...

Maybe Sean comes back to protect Stacey from Theo 👀 #EastEndersSeptember 14, 2023 See more

Sean should return to see the new baby and sort out Theo @bbceastenders #Eastenders @RobertKazinskySeptember 8, 2023 See more

I wonder if this week or soon we get a surprise appearance from Sean Slater to sort out Theo…#EastEndersSeptember 4, 2023 See more

