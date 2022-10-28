EastEnders fans rejoice as 'Ballum' FINALLY reunites

EastEnders viewers were over the moon during last night's episode (Thursday, October 27) as 'Ballum' had their long-awaited reunion.

Amidst the heartbreak of Lola Pearce's (Danielle Harold) brain tumour, there was a heartwarming moment throughout the tragedy as much-loved couple Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) rekindled their love.

During last night's EastEnders episode, Ben struggled to comfort his daughter Lexi Pearce (Isobella Brown) after she overheard that her mum, Lola was sick.

The young girl begged to go to the hospital to see Lola, but Ben refused, trying to protect her from the bad news.

However, Lexi was outraged that everyone had been lying to her and confessed that she heard Lola telling the family that she had a tumour.

Jay Brown's words had a powerful impact on Ben Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

As Lexi demanded to go to the hospital, former step-dad Callum came to the rescue and reassured her that they would take her.

At the hospital, Lola explained everything to Lexi, but it became too much to bear for her boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) who broke down.

Later on, Ben comforted Jay, where Jay revealed his fears of losing the love of his life too soon and regretted not getting back with Lola sooner.

His words struck a chord for Ben, who is still in love with his ex-husband Callum, but has refused to act on his feelings.

And it seems Jay's words finally kick started Ben into action as he ran over to Callum's house to confess his love.

As he banged on the door, Callum peered out of his window to ask what was going on.

Ballum shared a kiss after admitting their love for each other. (Image credit: BBC)

"I don't want to waste any more time. Look, I've been stupid and I've been stubborn. And, you know, I've pushed you away and I've said things that, quite frankly, I don't mean. I still love you," Ben declared.

In a heartfelt moment, Callum ran down into the Square where he echoed Ben's thoughts.

"And I never stopped loving you. You know that," Callum said and the pair passionately kissed.

Fans went wild at the couple's long-awaited reunion and were delighted to see them rekindle their marriage...

#EastEnders playing on my every emotion heartbreak watching Lola's story jay broke my heart 😢💔 but how lovely was it to see Ben wrapped in the arms of the man he loves so much #ballum 🥰October 28, 2022 See more

There's our boys 🥰. Trying to watch this discreetly on a packed train is interesting, but I don't care. They are back where they belong... Together. #ballum #eastenders pic.twitter.com/eq4WGjUQraOctober 27, 2022 See more

FINALLY!!! So happy right now! 🥰🥰🥰🥳🥳🥳 #Ballum #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/XM46x7vFcTOctober 27, 2022 See more

I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO HAPPY THAT BALLUM ARE BACK TOGETHER. I LITERALLY JUST PUNCHED THE AIR IN EXCITEMENT #EastEndersOctober 27, 2022 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.