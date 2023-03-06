EastEnders fans reveal amazing theory about who the REAL Christmas killer is

EastEnders fans think that they've rumbled the identity of the mystery Christmas killer and, in an unexpected twist, it's not any of the Walford women.

The soap revealed that someone will be murdered this Christmas in a special flashforward episode which saw six Walford women — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale all standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic.

In a surprise twist that EastEnders has never done before, the episode flashed forward to Christmas 2023 where a wedding was taking place at the Vic. It was soon revealed that Sharon was the bride as she was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress.

Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands, Denise was holding a broken bottle of champagne and a man was seen lying dead on the floor of the pub.

Despite having to wait 10 months to expose the killer and the victim, this hasn't stopped viewers from trying to guess what happened and who has met their grisly demise.

An unknown male was killed at the Vic in the Christmas flashforward episode. (Image credit: BBC)

An amazing new theory has surfaced suggesting that it wasn't any of the women who killed the victim, but are in fact covering up the murder for someone else — this person being Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota).

Fans believe that Vinny could end up killing his dad Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) at Christmas in a bid to protect his mum, Suki (Balvinder Sopal) as she's currently trapped in an abusive relationship with him.

Vile Nish has been cruelly manipulating and emotionally abusing his wife Suki since he came back to Walford following his 20 year stretch in prison.

However, he's oblivious to the fact that Suki is secretly in love with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), which could put Eve in grave danger if he were to discover their affair.

Could Vinny Panesar kill his dad Nish Panesar at Christmas? (Image credit: BBC)

This wouldn't be the first time that one of Suki's children would go to extreme lengths to protect their mother as her son Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) took the blame for Ranveer's (Anil Goutam) murder and was sent to prison.

Suki believed that she had killed Ranveer after he tried to attack her, however it was actually her stepson Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) who delivered the fatal blow but made Suki think that she did.

Could Vinny be another Panesar child that ends up in prison? EastEnders fans took to Twitter to hint that Vinny could be the killer...

Prediction: Becuse Ash is going and she can’t be Nish’s potential killer anymore. It should be Vinny! He’ll begin to (hopefully) realise his mistake in letting Nish live on the square and possibly kill him to protect Suki. #EastEndersMarch 2, 2023 See more

All that a few weeks ago from Suki about needing to keep Vinny safe? I feel vinny will eventually take nish out & Suki will do something major to avoid another kid going to prison. Also cause Vinny was the original one meant to go to prison. I feel it! 🤔 #EastEndersMarch 3, 2023 See more

I hope that anger dosnt develop into something more with Vinny. 😬😬. I'm really worried. #EastEndersMarch 3, 2023 See more

