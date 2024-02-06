EastEnders fans send warning to soap bosses after UNWANTED romance is teased

EastEnders fans had strong opinions about a former couple getting back together.

EastEnders fans have issued a warning to soap bosses if Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) rekindle their romance after random scenes sparked suspicion that the former couple may get back together.

During last night's episode (Monday, February 5) The Six were in crisis after finding out that the café floor may need replacing.

Fans will know that Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) body is buried underneath the floor of the café, along with Denise Fox's 'D' necklace and the women have successfully avoided suspicion so far.

However, it seemed as if their crimes were about to be exposed when Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) discovered a leak on the day of the café reopening.

But while all this was going down, fans were distracted when two surprisingly nice scenes between Kathy and Phil were slotted in throughout the drama.

As Kathy read a leaflet advertising the reopening of her former beloved café, which her ex-husband Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) set fire to and sold to Nish, she bumped into her other ex-husband Phil in the Square.

As the pair walked side by side, Phil said that it was a waste of time giving her a leaflet as it's been Kathy's Caff for years.

Kathy pointed out that it did feel a bit odd and Phil reassured her that nobody in Walford was happy about the change.

But when Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) told Kathy that they had to go to the re-opening to avoid suspicion, they were interrupted when Nish announced that the café floor was soaked and needed to be ripped up.

Kathy broke the news to the rest of The Six, who were all experiencing their own emotional turmoil that Keanu's body was about to be discovered.

Later on, Phil came across a distant looking Kathy sitting alone on a bench and told her that their son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) seemed to be doing well.

Kathy put on a brave face to try and hide her terror, until Phil mentioned that the café was opening as planned and the floor didn't need to be replaced.

Kathy was consumed with relief and Phil asked her if she was okay, but she rushed off telling him that she needed to go.

Phil and Kathy usually don't have much interaction on the Square after their disastrous marriage, so these unexpected scenes instantly caused suspicion for fans that the soap may be teasing a reunion for the couple.

It's safe to say that fans were not happy to see Kathy and Phil talking and issued a warning to soap bosses to not put them back together...

CLENSHAW. DON’T.YOU.DARE ‼️ PUT KATHY AND PHIL BACK TOGETHER 🔪 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/5hZGzXfLJXFebruary 5, 2024 See more

They are not SERIOUSLY going to get Kathy and Phil back together, are they? #EastEndersFebruary 5, 2024 See more

2 nice Kathy/Phil scenes in 1 ep when usually they barely interact & when they do its hostile or about Ben🤨 Kats with Nish, Sharon's away, Linda kissed Alfie, Rockys in prison. This leaves a clear path 4 them 2 reunite. Stranger things have happened, like Ian & Cindy!#EastEndersFebruary 5, 2024 See more

kathy and phil part 2 looms #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/uwqHSgY7wxFebruary 5, 2024 See more

