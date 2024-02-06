EastEnders fans send warning to soap bosses after UNWANTED romance is teased
EastEnders fans issued a strong warning after soap bosses teased an unwanted reunion for a former couple.
EastEnders fans have issued a warning to soap bosses if Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) rekindle their romance after random scenes sparked suspicion that the former couple may get back together.
During last night's episode (Monday, February 5) The Six were in crisis after finding out that the café floor may need replacing.
Fans will know that Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) body is buried underneath the floor of the café, along with Denise Fox's 'D' necklace and the women have successfully avoided suspicion so far.
However, it seemed as if their crimes were about to be exposed when Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) discovered a leak on the day of the café reopening.
But while all this was going down, fans were distracted when two surprisingly nice scenes between Kathy and Phil were slotted in throughout the drama.
As Kathy read a leaflet advertising the reopening of her former beloved café, which her ex-husband Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) set fire to and sold to Nish, she bumped into her other ex-husband Phil in the Square.
As the pair walked side by side, Phil said that it was a waste of time giving her a leaflet as it's been Kathy's Caff for years.
Kathy pointed out that it did feel a bit odd and Phil reassured her that nobody in Walford was happy about the change.
But when Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) told Kathy that they had to go to the re-opening to avoid suspicion, they were interrupted when Nish announced that the café floor was soaked and needed to be ripped up.
Kathy broke the news to the rest of The Six, who were all experiencing their own emotional turmoil that Keanu's body was about to be discovered.
Later on, Phil came across a distant looking Kathy sitting alone on a bench and told her that their son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) seemed to be doing well.
Kathy put on a brave face to try and hide her terror, until Phil mentioned that the café was opening as planned and the floor didn't need to be replaced.
Kathy was consumed with relief and Phil asked her if she was okay, but she rushed off telling him that she needed to go.
Phil and Kathy usually don't have much interaction on the Square after their disastrous marriage, so these unexpected scenes instantly caused suspicion for fans that the soap may be teasing a reunion for the couple.
It's safe to say that fans were not happy to see Kathy and Phil talking and issued a warning to soap bosses to not put them back together...
CLENSHAW. DON’T.YOU.DARE ‼️ PUT KATHY AND PHIL BACK TOGETHER 🔪 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/5hZGzXfLJXFebruary 5, 2024
They are not SERIOUSLY going to get Kathy and Phil back together, are they? #EastEndersFebruary 5, 2024
2 nice Kathy/Phil scenes in 1 ep when usually they barely interact & when they do its hostile or about Ben🤨 Kats with Nish, Sharon's away, Linda kissed Alfie, Rockys in prison. This leaves a clear path 4 them 2 reunite. Stranger things have happened, like Ian & Cindy!#EastEndersFebruary 5, 2024
kathy and phil part 2 looms #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/uwqHSgY7wxFebruary 5, 2024
EastEnders airs on Wednesday, February 7 at 7:30pm on BBC One.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Most Popular
By Grace Morris