EastEnders fans SLAM 'hypocrite' Ben as Jay reaches breaking point

EastEnders fans were furious with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and branded him a "hypocrite" as Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) hit rock bottom during last night's episode (Tuesday, October 24).

Jay's behaviour has spiralled out of control after he started taking drugs to cope with the grief of losing his wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

On top of this, the widower has been staying the night with Lola lookalike Nadine, as it's the only way he has been able to sleep.

After Ben discovered Jay's behaviour, he launched a number of scathing attacks on the struggling car salesman.

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) was desperate to help Jay through his turmoil and arranged a family get together at the Vic, but Jay's adopted daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) was left reeling when she overheard Ben telling everyone about Nadine.

Jay Brown was desperate to right his wrongs with Lexi Pearce and the family. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Ben and Billy banned Jay from seeing Lexi and in last night's episode, Jay desperately tried to make amends.

Jay begged Ben to let him see Lexi, but a seething Ben refused, telling him that he didn't want him anywhere near his "little girl" and slammed the door in his face.

Spiralling even further, Jay got a dealer's number off Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and picked up more drugs.

But before he could do the unthinkable, Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) interrupted him at the car lot and confiscated the drugs.

She offered him to stay over at the Vic, where the two came up with a plan to speak to Lexi.

Meanwhile, Lexi was struggling to deal with Jay's revelation and hadn't left her room all day.

Jay had an honest conversation with Lexi. (Image credit: BBC)

But as Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) tried to reason with Ben that Jay loves Lexi, he firmly stood his ground and wasn't having any of it.

Jay and Gina turned up at 29B with a gift in tow and tricked their way into the flat, but Ben and Billy furiously blasted Jay once again.

Thanks to Honey and Callum, Ben reluctantly agreed to let Jay have five minutes with Lexi and they managed to make amends.

Ben was still furious about the situation and tried to put an end to their conversation, but Lexi ordered her dad to stop his meddling.

But when Lexi suggested they scatter Lola's ashes in the Square the next day, Jay later admitted to Gina that he couldn't face it and reached for the drugs she had taken off him when she went to bed.

Fans slammed Ben for not helping a struggling Jay and labelled him a "hypocrite", given his behaviour in the past and the similar circumstances he went through...

ben and billy are out of order. ben is the worlds biggest hypocrite too bc when was he ever there for lola’s death?? jay is clearly unstable and needs all the help he can get #EastEndersOctober 25, 2023 See more

Ben is vile! I can’t stand him he’s nothing but a hypocrite - Lola gave Jay PR for a reason!!! #EastEndersOctober 25, 2023 See more

Ben Mitchell is the biggest hypocrite in Walford 🙄 #EastendersOctober 24, 2023 See more

You'd think Ben - having lost Paul in horrible circumstances - would be more sympathetic to Jay's grief...What a sanctimonious hypocrite! Just so nasty atm when there's no need.#EastEndersOctober 24, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.