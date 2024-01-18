EastEnders fans spot clue that two soap LEGENDS will return from the dead

EastEnders fans are convinced that legendary characters Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack) and Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons) will return from the dead for the soap's 40th anniversary.

This theory comes after Rita Simons joined the cast of Hollyoaks as Joel's mum Marie and an eagle-eyed fan was quick to point out that two EastEnders stars previously starred in rival soaps before they were brought back from the dead.

Posting a picture of Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), the Twitter user said: "Reminder that they both spent three years in rival soaps before being brought back from the dead… Ronnie and Roxy are back for the 40th anniversary... mark my words."

Reminder that they both spent three years in rival soaps before being brought back from the dead… Ronnie and Roxy are back for the 40th anniversary.. mark my words https://t.co/uUb6Gx9VuZ pic.twitter.com/p52mIXPQiCJanuary 15, 2024 See more

In 2006, Kathy was thought to be dead after being involved in a car crash in South Africa. During her time away from the soap, actress Gillian appeared in Hollyoaks as Sandy Roscoe in 2013.

However, she made a sensational comeback to EastEnders less than two years later where it was revealed that Kathy had faked her own death after marrying evil Gavin Sullivan (Paul Nicholas).

Following in Kathy's footsteps recently is Cindy Beale, who came back from the dead in a soap history-making twist.

Cindy was killed off 25 years ago after supposedly dying from complications during childbirth in prison. However, it was revealed that Cindy wasn't actually dead and had been in witness protection living under the name Rose Knight.

Prior to her return, Michelle starred in rival soap Coronation Street as Stella Price in 2011.

Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

So could Ronnie and Roxy be next to return from the dead? Some fans certainly think so as one fan agreed to the theory saying: "So we get to enjoy a year of her in Hollyoaks and then get her back for the 40th anniversary. I’ll take it."

Meanwhile, another added: "I think they'll come back. Billy helped them fake it."

Sisters Ronnie and Roxy met a devastating end in 2017 after they both drowned in a hotel swimming pool on Ronnie’s wedding day to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

Many fans have speculated in the past that Ronnie and Roxy didn't actually die because their cousin Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) helped them fake their deaths.

At the time, Billy was a bit of a lackey for the Mitchell family, with Roxy constantly making him do numerous tasks for her. So could Roxy have persuaded Billy to do one last job for them? They are all Mitchells after all!

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.