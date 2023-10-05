EastEnders fans stunned as they spot THIS familiar face after Theo's attack

EastEnders fans were astonished to recognise a familiar face in the aftermath of Freddie Slater's (Bobby Brazier) attack on Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) during last night's episode (Wednesday, October 4).

Theo has been stalking and terrorising Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) for months, with his evil behaviour spiralling out of control.

Freddie was reeling after a run-in with his rapist dad Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney), and went to the Slater household to apologise to Stacey for drunkenly lashing out at her earlier.

However, he was horrified when he found Theo trying to rape Stacey in her kitchen. Desperate to protect her, he attacked Theo in a fit of rage with an iron, leaving him in a pool of blood and possibly dead.

Stacey and Freddie were panic-stricken as a bloodied Theo lay lifeless on the floor and it wasn't long before Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) walked in on the crime scene.

Freddie Slater and Stacey Slater were terrified as Theo Hawthorne lay lifeless in a pool of blood. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey begged her for help, but Eve demanded that they call an ambulance straight away. However, Stacey encouraged her to consider Freddie in the situation as he was terrified he would go to prison.

The solicitor was initially hesitant but agreed to help and fabricate evidence to protect Freddie. Eve came up with the idea of finding a weapon from Theo's house to make it look like he was armed and tried to attack Stacey and Freddie.

While all this was going down, Eve instructed a petrified Freddie to concoct a story so that it looked like he attacked Theo in self defence when he pulled out a weapon. The ex-cons warned him that if he messed up the story, that they would be sent back to prison.

After finding a wrench in Theo's car, Stacey tampered with the crime scene by placing it beside his body to give the illusion that he was carrying a weapon when he broke into her house.

Stacey then called an ambulance and ordered Eve to leave before they arrived.

EastEnders fans recognised the police woman from another iconic show. (Image credit: BBC)

Soon enough, the police arrived and Freddie was interviewed by a policewoman as he carefully tried to recite his story.

But in a shocking turn of events, Freddie was arrested for attempted murder and escorted out of the house in handcuffs.

As the intense scenes unfolded, eagle-eyed fans instantly recognised the copper as Liv Malone from the hit E4 drama Skins, who was played by Laya Lewis...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.