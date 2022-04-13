EastEnders fans threaten to 'riot' if this character leaves

EastEnders viewers have been pleading for Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) to stay during last night’s episode (Tuesday, April. 12), after she decided to take her place at a university in Glasgow. Now, fans are fearing that she’ll leave the Square for good.

Last night’s EastEnders saw Dana scramble to hide a letter from her dad, Harvey (Ross Boatman). Instead, it was Rocky (Brian Conley) who stumbled across a flustered Dana attempting to conceal the letter.

“Hmm, the old hide it from the dad move, eh?” Rocky said when he spotted a guilty looking Dana.

“Now, if you’ve got something on your mind, agony uncle to the stars is at your service,” he joked.

Dana decided to open up to her dad’s best friend and told him that: “It’s from the uni in Glasgow I was meant to go to. I deferred my place last year.”

But as Rocky reassured her that she should go, it was clear that Dana was worried about something else, revealing that she couldn’t leave because Harvey needed her after everything he had been through.

“Yesterday I caught him with a can of beer before breakfast. He didn’t drink it, but after everything that’s happened with Aaron, and now Jean. I’d sort of get it if he did,” she said.

Rocky encouraged Dana to take the university place. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky offered up some more comforting words, telling her that Harvey wouldn’t want her to put her life on hold for him, but she was still adamant that she wasn’t going to leave him and made Rocky promise not to tell Harvey.

Rocky was later seen with Harvey at The Queen Vic, where he told him that he needed to tell him something about Dana.

The pair proceeded to play a hilarious game of charades, with Rocky’ logic being: “If you guess, technically, it’s not me that told you.”

Harvey finally managed to guess what was wrong and convinced Dana that she has to go, promising her that he’s okay.

Dana was still doubtful, but Harvey reassured her that he wouldn’t be on his own because he has Jean Slater (Gillian Wright).

Dana wasn't initially convinced by her dad's reassuring words. (Image credit: BBC)

After showering Jean with praise, Dana questioned: “And you’re not just saying that for me? You really do like her?”

“Yeah, I really do. So you go and live your life, because nothing, nothing, would make me happier,” he beamed.

“I better go buy some pots and pans, then,” she replied.

Later on, Harvey accepted Jean’s marriage proposal — but is it genuine? Or could he be doing it to make Dana happy?

Fans on social media begged Dana not to permanently leave the Square, with one even saying that they will “riot” if she does.

If Dana leaves the show I will riot. Don't go! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/F4nAdS05nXApril 12, 2022 See more

refuse to believe dana is leaving do not take this ball of sunshine away from me #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/DohpCvmOIDApril 12, 2022 See more

dana monroe please don’t leave me please #EastEndersApril 12, 2022 See more

dana best not be leaving #EastEndersApril 12, 2022 See more

Dana please don't leave us 💔😭😭#EastEndersApril 12, 2022 See more

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.