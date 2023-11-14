EastEnders fans TORN over romance between two ICONIC characters
EastEnders fans are split over a certain friendship turning into a romance.
EastEnders fans are divided over a possible romance between legendary characters Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).
Linda and Alfie share a close friendship, with the pair constantly supporting each other through their hardships.
However, after last night's episode (Monday, November 13) some fans believed that their strong bond could become something more as Linda accompanied Alfie to find out his prostatectomy results.
Recently, Alfie had a prostatectomy to treat his prostate cancer and decided to go to Spain to properly recuperate.
Last night, Alfie came back from Spain and reunited with Linda, who has been left traumatised after her rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) recently returned to the Square.
Despite this, Linda was on hand to help Alfie and insisted that she go with him to his hospital appointment.
As Alfie anxiously waited at the hospital, the mood was slightly lifted when Linda revealed that she accidentally sprayed his shirt with toilet cleaner instead of fabric spray.
After being called in, Linda held Alfie's hand as the doctor broke the devastating news that his PSA tests came back higher than expected and that there could be some cancerous cells still left in his body.
The doctor added that the cancer was more aggressive than they first anticipated and the surgery didn't work.
While Alfie struggled to process the information, Linda questioned what the next step of treatment would be and if it would get rid of all the cancer.
When they returned to the Square, the residents gave Alfie a hero's welcome until he came face-to-face with his ex Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), who was furious that Alfie did a disappearing act to Spain without telling her.
Soon enough, Alfie came clean and confessed that he had cancer.
Fans had a mixed reaction after last night's episode, with some wanting Alfie and Linda to get together and others saying that they shouldn't change their friendship dynamic...
Linda and Alfie would be so good together. #EastendersNovember 13, 2023
I can see Alfie and Linda getting together in the future #EastEndersNovember 13, 2023
Is anyone else shipping are Linda and Alfie? Cos same 🥹#EastEndersNovember 13, 2023
Alfie and linda have such a lovely friendship hope they just keep them that way and nothing more #EastEndersNovember 13, 2023
DO NOT want to see a Linda and Alfie romance #EastEndersNovember 13, 2023
I beg we keep Alfie and Linda like this the best supportive friends duo #EastEndersNovember 13, 2023
EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.
