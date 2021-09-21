'EastEnders' favorite Honey to confront Suki over shock kiss twist

Honey and Suki have a stand off in next week's EastEnders.

EastEnders favourite Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) will experience the aftermath of her shock kiss with Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) in upcoming episodes as she finds herself in a tricky situation when Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) is too busy at work to take their daughter, Janet, to an audition.

Honey and Suki had formed a close bond when Honey supported Suki through the death of her son, Jags (Amar Adatia), but ever since Honey rejected a kiss from Suki a few weeks ago, Suki seems to have returned to her usual cold-hearted ways as she has made Honey’s life difficult at the Minute Mart.

Fans were delighted when Suki and Honey’s friendship blossomed and were happy to see Suki smile again. However, that moment appears to be short-lived now that Suki has reverted back to her old icy self.

In one episode since the kiss, when Honey was given her work timetable by Suki, who is also her boss, Honey was confused as to why she had been put down for night shifts, which she doesn’t work since that’s the only time she has with her children. Despite Honey’s questioning, Suki acted cold towards her and didn’t care about her request.

Honey and Suki had grown closer over recent weeks, leading to Suki trying to kiss Honey after a night out. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Next week's EastEnders will see Honey and Suki clashing again when, knowing that she’s been given a hard time at work, a cautious Honey asks for time off, but Suki is hostile and gives her the cold shoulder.

But, we may see a different side to Honey’s usual calm character as a frustrated Honey now seems to be fed up with Suki’s latest actions and decides to confront her and accuse Suki of workplace bullying just because she didn’t reciprocate Suki’s kiss.

However, Honey will be taken aback as Suki pretends to not know what she’s talking about.

How will poor Honey deal with this situation and cope with Suki’s bullying?

These scenes will air in EastEnders on Friday 1st October.

EastEnders continues tonight on BBC1 at 7:30 pm- see our TV Guide for full listings.