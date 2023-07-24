EastEnders icon tipped to return to help Jay through his grief?

EastEnders star Patsy Kensit is tipped to return as Emma Harding after her shock exit in March. Could she be the unexpected person to help a grieving Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) after losing his wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold)?

Patsy is said to have impressed EastEnders bosses so much that they have brought her back to the soap for a second time.

Emma Harding is Lola's long-lost mother who was tracked down by Lola's grandfather Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) in January.

Emma managed to rekindle her relationship with her daughter, but soon abandoned her once again after learning that terminally ill Lola only had six months to live.

Unable to cope with losing Lola, she decided that she wasn't strong enough to stick around and told Lola that she was moving to the US for her job.

Patsy Kensit is reportedly set to return as Emma Harding. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola tragically passed away from a terminal brain tumour in May, where Emma made a brief appearance at her emotional funeral and swiftly left the church before anyone could see her.

Now, rumours are circulating that Patsy could be making her comeback to the Square once again.

An insider allegedly told The Mirror: “Patsy has been back in Albert Square filming on multiple occasions this month — so it seems fans have not seen the last of Emma.

"Patsy has really impressed the bosses, and is a big hit with the rest of the cast. She loves the show too, so she was thrilled to be asked to return as Emma. She, like audiences, had thought her cameo appearance at Lola’s funeral was her last on the Square.”

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw previously teased that Jay Brown will form a friendship with an unlikely person following the death of his wife Lola.

Could Emma Harding be Jay Brown's unlikely friendship? (Image credit: BBC)

As he hinted at what was in store for the family after Lola's devastating death, Chris told What To Watch: "As I said before, they kind of pull together and they're there for each other. But that won't last forever. He will find friendship with an unlikely person."

Could this unexpected person be Lola's mum Emma Harding? Her reported return is sure to be an unwelcome one for Jay, who gave her the ultimatum of either staying to support Lola or leaving the Square. In the end, Emma decided to go.

But could Jay and Emma put their feud aside and come together to support each other through their grief?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.