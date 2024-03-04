EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick reveals comedy moment with fan on flight to Glasgow

EastEnders legend Jamie Borthwick shared a hilarious moment with a fan alongside his co-star Natalie Cassidy while on a flight to Glasgow.

A woman was oblivious to the fact that Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler, was sitting right behind her on the flight as she watched an episode of EastEnders.

Posting on his Instagram Story, Jamie filmed the fellow passenger engrossed in the episode on her phone, blissfully unaware that Natalie and Jamie were inches away from her.

The camera then panned to the seat behind and Natalie came into view, who smiled and pointed at the woman in front, before giving a cheeky wink.

"This woman hasn't noticed yet," the caption read as Jamie then panned back to the woman's phone where she was watching the drama unfold between Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and her son Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff).

Later on, Jamie and Natalie posed for a selfie with the woman, who was called Jules and he posted it on his Instagram Story.

Jay Brown lost his wife Lola Pearce-Brown to a brain tumour. (Image credit: BBC)

The trio were smiling on the flight as Jamie captioned the image: "We did say hello to lovely Jooles from Glasgow :)"

Jamie has played Jay Brown for 17 years and was given one of his most difficult storylines when his wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) passed away from a terminal brain tumour. He then took centre stage in a hard-hitting drug abuse storyline following her tragic death.

Now, EastEnders is planning to do a show first and air real-life footage of Jamie running the London Marathon as Jay Brown in honour of brain tumour victims after Lola's passing.

Sonia Fowler and her boyfriend Reiss Colwell desperately want a baby. (Image credit: BBC)

Jamie's EastEnders co-star Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell, will also be joining him in running the London Marathon after the pair ran the marathon in 2019 on behalf of Dementia Revolution, in support of their late co-star Dame Barbara Windsor.

Meanwhile, Natalie is embarking on a milestone storyline as Sonia and her boyfriend Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) have started IVF treatment to have a baby. However, Sonia has been struggling to keep positive as her IVF journey has yet to bless them with the baby they so desperately want.

