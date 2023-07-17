EastEnders LEGEND dashes hopes of return as they land new Hollyoaks role

EastEnders legend Rita Simons is dashing any hopes of returning to the Square as she is reportedly joining the cast of Hollyoaks.

Rita played the iconic Roxy Mitchell for ten years until the character tragically died in 2017 when she and her sister Ronnie (Samantha Womack) drowned in a hotel swimming pool on New Year's Day, the same day that Ronnie had tied the knot with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

She then reprised the legendary role earlier this year to talk to her struggling teenage daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd).

Roxy appeared as a figment of Amy's imagination as she attended a family therapy session with her dad Jack, brother Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) and step-mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

Rita Simons played the legendary Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Despite fans hopes that Roxy could one day return from the dead in classic soap fashion, it seems that Rita won't be making her Walford comeback as she has allegedly landed a role in Hollyoaks.

A source supposedly told The Sun: “Rita’s new character will certainly ruffle feathers and is set to stir the pot. Hollyoaks fans can expect plenty of fireworks.”

More details about Rita's role is yet to be revealed.

Earlier this year, during her appearance on Good Morning Britain, Rita shared about the possibility of appearing on Hollyoaks as host Adil Ray suggested that the soap was set closer to home.

She replied in a Manchester accent: "I'm not telling you," before adding: "When I have something to tell you, I will tell you."

Roxy returned as a hallucination for daughter Amy Mitchell earlier this year. (Image credit: BBC)

Rita isn't the only EastEnders legend to have swapped soaps as Gillian Taylforth, who plays Kathy Beale, joined the cast of Hollyoaks as Sandy Roscoe in 2013 after Kathy was killed in a car crash in South Africa.

Less than two years later, Gillian returned to EastEnders after it was revealed that Kathy had faked her own death in a shocking twist.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.

Hollyoaks airs Mondays to Fridays on at 6:30 pm on Channel 4 and at 7pm on E4.