Roxy Mitchell RETURNS to EastEnders six years after her tragic exit

Iconic EastEnders character Roxy Mitchell is set to make a shock return to our screens for the first time since January 2017.

Fans of the soap will remember that Roxy and her sister Ronnie tragically drowned in a hotel swimming pool on New Year's Day, the same day that Ronnie had tied the knot with Jack Branning.

Rita Simons, who plays the iconic role, has already filmed her short stint on EastEnders which will play out in special scenes set to air tomorrow.

Roxy has been mentioned a few times recently as her daughter, Amy, who she shares with Jack, has been struggling with her mental health.

The Brannings have been swamped in grief recently, with 12-year-old Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) set to become a father, Amy (Ellie Dadd) struggling with self-harming and secret drinking, and now Denise Fox's (Diane Parish) affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) has been exposed, causing the breakdown of her marriage to Jack.

Rita Simons has reprised her role as Roxy for some special scenes. (Image credit: BBC)

In scenes this week, Roxy has been mentioned by Amy as she told her dad how much she missed her mum being around. Not only that but Amy has also been seen wearing her 'mum' necklace that once belonged to Roxy.

But now Roxy is back, if only for a short time, as the Branning family attends a group therapy session where Amy is encouraged to open up about her emotions surrounding the loss of her mum.

It has been revealed by EastEnders that Amy will zone out in these sessions and Roxy will appear as a figment of her imagination.

Before now, Rita has only once briefly reprised the role of Roxy Mitchell in a voiceover cameo in May 2019.

Amy Mitchell has been struggling lately. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking of his decision to bring Roxy back to our screens, Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer said: “I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Rita back to the iconic role of Roxy Mitchell for these special scenes.

"Although the character was last seen on-screen in January 2017, Roxy still remains a fan favourite. We know our audiences will be thrilled at her short return as Amy seeks some all-important answers from her mum at this point in the storyline.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.