EastEnders fans stunned by 'surreal' credits moment following Roxy's return

EastEnders fans were in disbelief at the "surreal" moment when Rita Simons' name appeared in the credits after she reprised her iconic role as Roxy Mitchell.

Viewers have been given a sneak peek at the episode which is set to air tonight on BBC One (Thursday, April 27 at 7.30 pm) after watching it on BBC iPlayer.

Fans of the soap will remember that Roxy and her sister Ronnie (Samantha Womack) tragically drowned in a hotel swimming pool on New Year's Day in 2017, the same day that Ronnie had tied the knot with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

In a shocking twist, much-loved Roxy returned in an emotional EastEnders episode to talk to her struggling daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd).

Roxy appeared as a figment of Amy's imagination as she attended a family therapy session with her dad Jack, brother Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) and step-mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

Amy has been in emotional turmoil since the breakdown of Denise and Jack's relationship due to Denise's affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Amy began binge drinking to help deal with the trauma.

The troubled teen had already been struggling with her mental health and started self-harming, but now she's hurting more than ever — especially since she's also grieving the loss of her mum Roxy.

Realising how much the brutal end of Jack and Denise's relationship had devastated Amy, the Brannings decided to seek help as a family.

As they got talking during the therapy session, Amy was asked to imagine a conversation with Roxy, who materialised sitting beside her daughter.

Amy sobbed as she had a heart-to-heart with her mum and Roxy reassured her that she would always be there. Meanwhile, Amy criticised her for drinking and taking drugs, which partly led to her death in the swimming pool.

"I wish you would have been stronger. You didn't need to take drink, to take drugs. Wasn't I enough?" Amy questioned.

Roxy encouraged Amy to talk to her about her struggles and told Amy not to hurt herself.

They reminisced on past memories, including a poem they made about The Tudors together when Amy was younger.

As Amy opened up to her mum, Roxy told her that she would always be with her and to never give up.

"I'm part of you. I can see that already because you're trying. And it's going to be hard and you are going to have to fight for what you want in life. But don't you ever give up," Roxy assured her.

Fans were in tears at the emotional reunion and couldn't believe the "surreal" moment when Roxy's name appeared on-screen again during the end credits...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One when you can watch Rita Simons' return as Roxy Mitchell.