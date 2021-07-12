'EastEnders' lines up Chelsea Fox as Gray Atkins' next victim in new shock killer twist?

This week's EastEnders will see Chelsea Fox landing herself in dangerous territory with new man Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander Smith) as she is given a chilling warning about getting too close to the killer. But will she listen? Or will she inadvertently line herself up as his next victim?

EastEnders fans will already know that Gray might seem like an upstanding lawyer and family man who is still grieving the loss of his late wife Chantelle Atkins, however, under his picture-perfect persona, he is hiding a dark secret.

Not only is Gray the one who caused his wife's death by shoving her onto a sharp knife in an open dishwasher, but he has also bumped off Tina Carter after she worked out the truth about Chantelle's death.

No one on Albert Square knows that Gray Atkins is hiding THREE killer secrets. (Image credit: BBC)

Gray's most recent crime was to kill poor Kush Kazemi as he tried to flee the country with his fiance Whitney and his son Arthur. Jealous Gray wasn't happy about Kush getting his happy ever after with Whitney, and so he pushed him into the path of a speeding tube train.

At the moment, no one knows that Gray is harbouring the dark secret that he has killed three people... and this week sees Chelsea potentially lining herself up to become the killer's victim number four.

Not one to take no for an answer, Chelsea has spent the last few weeks seducing Gray, and now she has got her feet well and truly under the table after moving in with him and the kids.

But it appears Chelsea's penchant for a life of luxury could become her downfall because little does she know she is sharing a bed with a killer.

Chelsea has got her feet well under the table at Gray's house and has even moved in with him. (Image credit: BBC)

This week will see Chelsea almost land herself on the wrong side of Gray's anger when she knocks over a plate that was a gift from Mia to Chantelle. Knowing that the plate has huge sentimental value, Chelsea decides to cover her tracks by hiding what has happened - but will Gray work out what she's done?

Later Chelsea heads to court for her hearing and is relieved to avoid prison for the stolen handbags, but comes home with an ankle tag instead. However, this isn't enough to put her off spending time with Gray and persuades him to take her for a night out at his work drinks.

But while they're there, the pair make the most of the free bar and Gray gets drunk... alarming his boss Laura in the process.

Laura already thinks that there is something off with Gray, and as a drunk Gray embarrasses himself, she decides to warn Chelsea away from him.

Gray's boss Laura will warn Chelsea away from him this week, but will she listen? (Image credit: BBC)

When Laura tells Chelsea that she should run from Gray while she still can, will Chelsea listen to her words of warning?

The following day a hungover Gray oversleeps and misses an important work meeting... leaving Laura cross. But when she tells Gray that she isn't happy with his performance, the killer decides to take matters into his own hands.

But what does he have planned? And will Chelsea get caught in the crossfire?

This week's EastEnders episodes are available now as a boxset on BBC iPlayer, they will also air this Monday at 8.05pm, Tuesday and Thursday at 7.35pm and Friday at 8.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings.