EastEnders reveals baby bombshell for THIS unexpected Walford couple
An unlikely EastEnders couple might be about to hear the pitter patter of tiny feet.
EastEnders unlikely couple Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) could be set to become parents after Sonia realises she might be pregnant.
A surprising romance blossomed between the pair after they met at the funeral of Walford legend, and Reiss’s great-aunt, Dot Cotton (June Brown).
Just months into their courtship, Sonia was left devastated after learning her new boyfriend was secretly married. And there was a further heartbreaking twist as it was revealed Reiss’s wife, Debbie, was comatose in a care home after suffering a major stroke some years before.
Sonia forgave the bumbling accountant for not being honest about Debbie and agreed to give him another chance. Sonia and Reiss have been all loved up since then, but that might all be about to change…
Sonia’s plans for a relaxing day off work are scuppered when Reiss is called to deal with a client emergency, forcing her to spend her free time visiting Debbie at the hospice.
The uncomfortable situation leaves Sonia feeling upset and she ends up confiding in Whitney, who urges her to tell Reiss how she really feels about Debbie.
Sonia then drops a baby bombshell on Whitney when she confesses her period is late and she could be expecting Reiss’s kid.
Sonia is already mum to daughter Bex Fowler (Jasmine Armfield), who she gave birth to in 2000 when she was just 15-years-old, but doesn’t have any other children.
Unaware of his girlfriend's predicament, Reiss sets up a lunch date to apologise for being insensitive about her feelings towards Debbie.
But as he gets tipsy, Reiss crushes Sonia’s dreams when he reveals he’s not into children and has no interest in ever becoming a dad.
Will Sonia come clean and admit she might be having his baby?
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.