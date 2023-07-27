EastEnders reveals baby bombshell for THIS unexpected Walford couple

One Walford couple are set to be rocked by a baby bombshell.

EastEnders unlikely couple Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) could be set to become parents after Sonia realises she might be pregnant.

A surprising romance blossomed between the pair after they met at the funeral of Walford legend, and Reiss’s great-aunt, Dot Cotton (June Brown).

Just months into their courtship, Sonia was left devastated after learning her new boyfriend was secretly married. And there was a further heartbreaking twist as it was revealed Reiss’s wife, Debbie, was comatose in a care home after suffering a major stroke some years before.

Sonia forgave the bumbling accountant for not being honest about Debbie and agreed to give him another chance. Sonia and Reiss have been all loved up since then, but that might all be about to change…

Sonia confesses to Whitney she could be carrying Reiss's baby. (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia’s plans for a relaxing day off work are scuppered when Reiss is called to deal with a client emergency, forcing her to spend her free time visiting Debbie at the hospice.

The uncomfortable situation leaves Sonia feeling upset and she ends up confiding in Whitney, who urges her to tell Reiss how she really feels about Debbie.

Sonia then drops a baby bombshell on Whitney when she confesses her period is late and she could be expecting Reiss’s kid.

Sonia is already mum to daughter Bex Fowler (Jasmine Armfield), who she gave birth to in 2000 when she was just 15-years-old, but doesn’t have any other children.

Sonia and Reiss struck up a romance last year. (Image credit: BBC)

Unaware of his girlfriend's predicament, Reiss sets up a lunch date to apologise for being insensitive about her feelings towards Debbie.

But as he gets tipsy, Reiss crushes Sonia’s dreams when he reveals he’s not into children and has no interest in ever becoming a dad.

Will Sonia come clean and admit she might be having his baby?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.