EastEnders reveals more heartbreak for Linda as she's left devastated by a HUGE betrayal

There's more heartbreak in store for EastEnders landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) as she's left devastated by another Walford resident.

Linda has been recovering from the loss of her long-time love Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), who is presumed dead after tragically drowning at sea over Christmas.

She has since grown close to Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) over recent months, who has been helping her cope with losing the love of her life.

The pair have forged a strong friendship while Alfie has been helping out behind the bar at the Vic and Linda has been grateful for his support.

But it seems that their friendship could come to a brutal end when Alfie makes an offhand remark that leaves Linda heartbroken.

Linda Carter is left heartbroken by Alfie Moon. (Image credit: BBC)

In an episode set to air on Tuesday, March 28, Alfie and club manager Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) drink together at the Vic and have a heart-to-heart about their respective failed love lives.

As the drinks continue to flow, Sam and Alfie share a tipsy joke about his relationship with Linda, clueless to the fact that she's listening in.

A horrified Linda is destroyed by Alfie's words and heads out back to cry.

She later confronts Alfie about what he said to Sam, but will he be able to comfort her and fix their friendship?

Their friendship hasn't always been smooth sailing as Alfie decided to reopen the pub without Linda's permission earlier this year when she left Walford to try and recover from the trauma of Mick's death.

Linda returned home after finding out about his sneaky antics, but she forgave him and the pair had a heart-to-heart, where Alfie gently encouraged Her Ladyship to return to her rightful place behind the bar.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.