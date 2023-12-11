EastEnders revisits devastating mental health storyline as one character goes MISSING

EastEnders is set to revisit a heartbreaking mental health storyline as a popular character goes missing.

Troubled schoolgirl Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) has struggled with her mental health ever since she was bullied online by her classmates when a rumour circulated that she slept with boyfriend Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega).

Unable to cope with the vicious insults, her wellbeing took a tragic turn and she was rushed to hospital after she began self-harming. Although Amy has made positive steps to recovery, her mental health is hit by another devastating blow when her family life falls apart in upcoming scenes.

Next week, Amy's dad Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) wakes up full of regret and lashes out at Amy and her brother Ricky Jr (Frankie Day). After bumping into the downcast siblings in the Square, step mum Denise goes to No.20 to fight for her marriage.

After they're interrupted by her son Raymond, Denise reluctantly heads back home to continue their conversation.

Amy Mitchell's mental health spirals as her parents marriage falls apart. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Denise is distraught at her discovery and her sister Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) tells her she must divorce Jack as their marriage is over.

After Kim's words, Denise decides to divorce Jack and put an end to her marriage for good. She packs a bag to leave, but is stopped by a spiralling Amy who flees the house as Jack and Denise frantically search for the missing teen.

The couple find Amy sobbing in the playground and Jack blames Denise for Amy's current mental wellbeing. The police officer resorts to desperate measures and forbids Denise to leave the family home.

Later on, Jack tries to make amends with Denise, but she tells him that she can't forgive him for using Amy's mental health to blackmail her.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.