EastEnders' Ricky Norwood teases Fatboy return as dead body mystery continues

EastEnders star Ricky Norwood would be open to reprising his role as Arthur 'Fatboy' Chubb.

EastEnders star Ricky Norwood has hinted at a return to the soap amid fan theories that his character Arthur 'Fatboy' Chubb is still alive.

Fatboy was killed in extremely grim circumstances on Christmas Eve 2015 after he became embroiled in Vincent Hubbard's (Richard Blackwood) feud with the Mitchell family.

Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack) ordered hit men to kill Vincent, but in a tragic case of mistake identity, Fatboy was murdered.

Many fans believe that Fatboy could come back in the future as we never saw his body meaning the mystery about what happened to him continues. However, he did manage to make a shock return from the dead last year during a flashback scene.

His cameo came as part of Cindy Beale's (Michelle Collins) storyline where a flashback scene revealed what happened in Cindy's past and why she had been living undercover as Rose Knight.

Fatboy made a surprise appearance in Cindy Beale's flashback. (Image credit: BBC)

The flashback transported us back to the day Lucy Beale's body was discovered in April 2014.

Cindy was living in Marbella with her husband George Knight (Colin Salmon) and daughters, Gina and Anna, when she got the call to say her other daughter Lucy had been murdered.

Cindy returned to Walford and was secretly lurking in the Square when her witness protection contact Mary arrived and the pair sat together in a car.

While the women talked, they were interrupted by Fatboy knocking on the car window and asking for the time. He waffled on, before heading off to a pool competition in the Vic.

In an interview with Radio Times, Ricky revealed that he would be open to returning to EastEnders if they give him a call!

He said: "They’ve had a year full of great storylines. Christmas was fantastic. So if they ever needed Fatboy back in the Square, all they’ve got to do is give me a call."

Ricky Norwood is set to take part in Dancing on Ice 2024. (Image credit: ITV)

Ricky is currently preparing for his upcoming appearance in Dancing on Ice 2024, where he is partnered with Annette Dytrt.

He has high hopes that the EastEnders fans will pick up the phone and vote for him as he takes to the ice.

"The EastEnders fans have always been behind me ever since I've left. They're such a great bunch and they're such a special group of fans. They've supported me ever since I've left in whatever I have done. They're probably going to support me again and I hope they do. I've got so much love for EastEnders and all the EastEnders fans, so fingers crossed they pick up the phone."

