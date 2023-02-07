EastEnders star Aaron Thiara teases HUGE twist for Jack and Ravi

EastEnders star Aaron Thiara, who plays Ravi Gulati in the soap, has revealed that there are going to be "many rollercoasters" in store for Ravi and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) as sparks fly between him and his wife Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

Since his arrival in Albert Square, Ravi hasn't been afraid to play with fire. From killing Ranveer (Anil Goutam) and letting Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) take the blame to now playing a dangerous game in pursuing Denise, who is married to detective Jack.

In previous EastEnders episodes, Denise and Ravi shared a moment at Peggy's, before Ravi tried to make a move on Denise. She turned down his advances, saying that she's a happily married woman — but Ravi knows this isn't true.

Denise is currently feeling neglected in her marriage to Jack following the revelations that his daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) has been self-harming and his son, Ricky Jr got Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) pregnant.

Jack has been ignoring Denise's opinions on his children's issues, which has left her feeling rejected and defeated by her husband's hostility.

And it looks like Denise may give in to Ravi's charms as he starts paying her more attention over the coming weeks.

Aaron has revealed that there's a lot more in store for Ravi and Jack and has also hinted why the pair clash so much... “I think it’s an alpha male thing. I think it also could be a personal thing for Ravi with him being in an out of prison and the fact that Jack is obviously a detective makes him feel a certain way towards him.

"Ravi also believes Jack doesn’t appreciate what he thinks is an absolutely beautiful woman and beautiful soul in his wife Denise. I think Ravi has an attitude of ‘Oh well if you don’t appreciate it then I will’. There is a lot more to come for Ravi and Jack — there are going to be many rollercoasters.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.