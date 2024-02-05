EastEnders star Brian Conley reveals bizarre thing he HATED doing on set

EastEnders star Brian Conley revealed what he hated to do while working on the soap

EastEnders star Brian Conley has shared the odd thing he hated to do while working on set for a surprising reason.

Brian played Tom "Rocky" Cotton for three years, until his character was sent to prison for setting fire to his wife Kathy Beale's (Gillian Taylforth) café as part of an insurance scam, which nearly killed her grandsons.

Cheeky chappie Rocky was a gambling addict and conman, having first showed up to the Square claiming to be Sonia Fowler's (Natalie Cassidy) estranged father Terry Cant to try and con her out of Dot Cotton's (June Brown) inheritance money.

Despite this, he managed to forge meaningful relationships in Walford. He married iconic matriarch Kathy even after his long-lost wife Jo Cotton gate-crashed the ceremony and blackmailed the couple.

However, his life came crashing down when he was exposed for causing the blaze at Kathy's café as part of an insurance scam to try and pay off his mounting debts.

Rocky Cotton with his wife Kathy Beale. (Image credit: BBC)

He desperately tried to make amends with Kathy, but after he got caught up in The Six murder drama on Christmas Day, Kathy was forced to get rid of Rocky by getting him arrested for the café fire to stop him from exposing their crimes.

Rocky was often seen at the Queen Vic with his friends, but although knocking back a pint with your mates at the local boozer is usually a fun affair, it was a completely different story for Brian in real life.

During an interview with the Swindon Advertiser, Brian revealed that there was one strange thing he hated doing while working on the soap — and that was having a pint at the Vic!

And the reason why was hard to stomach, literally, as he said: "Being in the Vic drinking a pint I used to hate as the non-alcoholic beer tasted a lot of salt."

It doesn't sound like the Walford residents would be a fan of a refreshing glass of salty beer!

