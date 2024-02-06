EastEnders star Danielle Harold lands next big project

EastEnders' Danielle Harold is set to take part in her next big project.

EastEnders favourite Danielle Harold is reportedly set to take part in Celebrity MasterChef 2024 after her stint on I'm A Celebrity 2023.

Danielle played Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders for 12 years until her character tragically passed away from a terminal brain tumour last year.

She went on to win a number of awards for the heartbreaking storyline and appeared on I'm A Celebrity where she finished in sixth place.

Now after taking on the challenge of the Jungle, she's set her sights on feeling the heat of the MasterChef kitchen.

A source told The Sun: “She is excited to show fans a completely different side to her and hoping to impress the judges with her culinary skills.

“It’s a high-brow series and she’s aware that she has to bring her A game, but she’s excited about the new challenge.”

Danielle took part in I'm A Celebrity 2023. (Image credit: ITV)

If the rumours are true, Danielle will be following in the footsteps of a number of EastEnders legends who have also starred on the show.

Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, competed in Celebrity MasterChef 2019. Rita Simons, who played the iconic Roxy Mitchell, took part in the cooking competition in 2021 and Cliff Parisi, known for his role as Minty Peterson showed off his cooking skills in 2022.

Other EastEnders stars who have appeared on the show over the years are Michelle Collins (Cindy Beale), Richard Blackwood (Vincent Hubbard), Joe Swash (Mickey Miller) and John Partridge (Christian Clarke).

Danielle's step into the reality TV world doesn't stop there as she's also set to participate in Celebrity Hunted this year to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer.

A source revealed to The Sun at the time: "After filming’s Lola’s storyline, Danielle is keen to do whatever she can to help raise money for the fight against cancer. She will throw herself into the show and hopefully stay hidden long enough to beat the Hunters."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.