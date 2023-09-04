EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick teases mysterious storyline for Jay after Lola's death

EastEnders favourite Jamie Borthwick has hinted at an upcoming storyline for his character Jay Brown, following the tragic death of his wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

Jay has been at his lowest point since Lola passed away from a terminal brain tumour in May.

With Lola's daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) to care for, a heartbroken Jay has had to put on a brave face. However, after Lola's emotional funeral, it was clear that Jay was struggling to cope with his grief and Lexi became worried about his wellbeing.

Jay then made the big decision to move in with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay), alongside his newly adopted daughter Lexi.

Although, their new living situation did face some teething issues as Jay and Lexi's biological dad Ben clashed over co-parenting Lexi.

Jay's wife Lola Pearce-Brown tragically passed away from cancer. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Following this, Jay unexpectedly bonded with Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) over their struggles, but the conversation took an awkward turn when Jay got the wrong end of the stick and made a swift exit after Gina placed her hand on his leg.

Since then, not much has been seen of Jay, but this could be about to change as Jamie revealed that he pitched a new storyline to EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw.

He told Inside Soap magazine: "Until recently I've never gone out of my way to seriously suggest a storyline to the writers.

"I'll always drop a bit of banter, but just the other day, for the first time, I did actually text Chris Clenshaw. A seed was planted, it wasn't pooh-poohed, so watch this space!

"If it comes to fruition, I will let you know — I will say, 'See! Remember when I said about the story? This is the story!'"

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.