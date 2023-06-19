EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell and Jay FIGHT over Lexi

Ben Mitchell and Jay Brown argue over co-parenting Lexi Pearce in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell is having difficulties co-parenting his daughter Lexi with her adoptive dad Jay and he's annoyed when she leaves to walk to school on her own.

Can Ben and Jay put their issues aside for the sake of Lexi? (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

He soon learns that Jay and his late wife Lola Pearce-Brown made the decision without letting him know weeks ago. Will the pair be able to come together and become the supportive parents Lexi needs at this trying time?

Elaine Peacock sets out to make things right between George Knight and his daughters. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

A guilt-ridden Elaine Peacock is eager to repair the strained relationship between George Knight and his daughters, Anna and Gina after they discovered the truth about what happened to their mum all those years ago.

So, the landlady goes on a mission to persuade Gina and Anna to hear him out. George avoids the topic, before Elaine intervenes and asks the girls to forgive him. But will they give their dad the time of day?

Felix Baker has an outrageous request for Zack Hudson. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

It's Zack Hudson's' first night living at No.1 and he tries to impress Felix Baker by hosting a special night at The Prince Albert. However, he's hit with an unexpected request when Felix asks him to serve the buffet in the buff.

Denise Fox has an altercation with Kim Fox. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Elsewhere, Denise Fox is stressed as she struggles to juggle her family commitments under the pressure of her husband Jack Branning.

Since Jack discovered Denise's affair with Ravi Gulati, the pair have been working on their marriage.

After a run-in with Kim Fox at the salon when she takes Pearl for lunch, Denise notices that Kim is dealing with unresolved trauma from the car crash that got Denzel Danes hospitalised.

Later on, Denise feels guilty when Kim opens up about her troubles, but her boyfriend Howie Danes begs her to stop blaming herself.

Back at home, Jack argues with Denise for being late home and she angrily retorts that she won't apologise for not being perfect.

Denise Fox and hubby Jack Branning have a domestic. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.