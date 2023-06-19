EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell and Jay FIGHT over Lexi
Airs at 7:30 pm on Thursday 29 June 2023 on BBC One.
Ben Mitchell and Jay Brown argue over co-parenting Lexi Pearce in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).
Ben Mitchell is having difficulties co-parenting his daughter Lexi with her adoptive dad Jay and he's annoyed when she leaves to walk to school on her own.
He soon learns that Jay and his late wife Lola Pearce-Brown made the decision without letting him know weeks ago. Will the pair be able to come together and become the supportive parents Lexi needs at this trying time?
A guilt-ridden Elaine Peacock is eager to repair the strained relationship between George Knight and his daughters, Anna and Gina after they discovered the truth about what happened to their mum all those years ago.
So, the landlady goes on a mission to persuade Gina and Anna to hear him out. George avoids the topic, before Elaine intervenes and asks the girls to forgive him. But will they give their dad the time of day?
It's Zack Hudson's' first night living at No.1 and he tries to impress Felix Baker by hosting a special night at The Prince Albert. However, he's hit with an unexpected request when Felix asks him to serve the buffet in the buff.
Elsewhere, Denise Fox is stressed as she struggles to juggle her family commitments under the pressure of her husband Jack Branning.
Since Jack discovered Denise's affair with Ravi Gulati, the pair have been working on their marriage.
After a run-in with Kim Fox at the salon when she takes Pearl for lunch, Denise notices that Kim is dealing with unresolved trauma from the car crash that got Denzel Danes hospitalised.
Later on, Denise feels guilty when Kim opens up about her troubles, but her boyfriend Howie Danes begs her to stop blaming herself.
Back at home, Jack argues with Denise for being late home and she angrily retorts that she won't apologise for not being perfect.
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.