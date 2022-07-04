EastEnders star Jessie Wallace shares throwback snap with Letitia Dean and fans all spot the SAME thing

EastEnders icon Jessie Wallace, who plays Kat Slater in the soap, has shared a legendary throwback picture of her and her soap royalty co-star Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts) and fans are all saying the same thing.

The fiery EastEnders duo are known for their feisty arguments on the Square, but off our screens, the pair share a close bond as Jessie posted a Polaroid picture taken of them on the set in 2002.

The snap shows the stars with their arms around each other as Letitia pouts at the camera while Jessie, who is dressed in her iconic Kat Slater attire, smiles.

She lovingly captioned the image: “My gorgeous Tish #2002 # Polaroid #love #myGal ❤️.”

A post shared by Jessie Wallace Official (@jessie.wallace_official) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fans flooded the Instagram comments with the same compliments, saying how amazing they both look and that they’re loving their scenes together.

One fan said: “You and Letitia are looking gorgeous back then and you are both looking glamorous now.”

Another commented: “Love all the new scenes with Sharon and Kat. Need to team up against Sam.”

“This photo has cleared my vision! Iconic! Thank you!” one gushed, while another complimented: “Fab photo of you both.”

Over recent months, Kat and Sharon have been at loggerheads over Phil Mitchell’s (Steve McFadden) dodgy business deals, partly because Kat was jealous that Sharon has history with Phil and didn’t want his ex-partner involved in their relationship.

Kat and Sharon were involved in a deadly shooting at the nightclub. (Image credit: BBC)

Now, it seems the consequences of being involved with Phil has brought them closer as they were both involved in a major shooting storyline recently, alongside Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf).

The women were held hostage in the new Peggy’s nightclub by armed thugs, which resulted in Sam taking a bullet trying to protect Kat.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.