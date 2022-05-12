EastEnders star Max Bowden suffers nasty injury on set

EastEnders favourite Max Bowden, who plays Ben Mitchell, has suffered a painful injury while filming violent scenes.

After being a victim of a horrific hate attack earlier this year, EastEnders fans have watched as Ben’s mental health has spiralled, with him now struggling to cope with the homophobic abuse both he and his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) have received.

He’s now lost control and has resorted to attacking homophobic men in the street, with one ending up in hospital for weeks.

Most recently, Ben mistakenly attacked his own nephew Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) after thinking he was the person who had laughed at Callum’s defaced police poster earlier that day.

Ben has been struggling to cope with the homophobic abuse he and Callum have suffered. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

During Monday’s episode (May 9) Ben was enraged and had a violent outburst by punching a locker in The Arches.

Taking to Twitter, the soap star offered a glimpse into the hazards actors face when playing out intense scenes.

Sharing a picture of his bruised hand, the caption read: “Occupational hazard from Monday's episode… two shattered knuckles and one big bruise. Playing Ben Mitchell is a joy thanks for all the comments. Big couple of weeks incoming! @bbceastenders.”

Occupational hazard from Mondays episode… two shattered knuckles and one big bruise. Playing Ben Mitchell is a joy 😆 thanks for all the comments. Big couple of weeks incoming.! @bbceastenders pic.twitter.com/iCAyyW5IA4May 11, 2022 See more

Coming up, Ben is set to be involved in a harrowing male rape storyline where he will be attacked by new Albert bar manager Lewis (Aidan O’Callaghan).

The soap has been working closely with a number of charities and organisations on the storyline, including SurvivorsUK, Survivors Manchester and the Male Survivors Partnership (MSP).

The news was announced BBC’s Head of Continuing Drama Kate Oates and is intended to raise awareness of male rape.

She revealed: “Ben has endured a traumatic time after witnessing a homophobic attack on Callum that brought back painful memories of losing Paul. As a result, Ben lost his way in life… which is when he found Lewis. Ben finds Lewis attractive, and thinks of him as a someone who can understand him in a way Callum does not; but that trust is abused when Lewis crosses a line and rapes Ben.

“Through this story, we hope to explore issues of consent, sexual identity, masculinity, and sexual assault, focussing on how this fateful night impacts Ben and those who love him over the coming months.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30 pm on BBC One.