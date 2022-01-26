‘EastEnders’ to air episodes at the weekend in new scheduling shakeup

EastEnders fans will now get their soap fix six days a week as the omnibus is returning to our screens on the weekends.

BBC Three will be airing the omnibus with a twist as instead of airing all four episodes back-to-back, BBC Three will be splitting the episodes across two days. So, BBC Three will broadcast the repeat episodes from Monday and Tuesday on Saturday at 7:10pm, meanwhile, Thursday and Friday’s episodes will be airing on Sunday from 7pm.

Now, busy viewers don’t have to worry about catching up over the week, as you can catch up with all the drama of Albert Square at the weekend as well as streaming on BBC iPlayer as usual.

In EastEnders news, last night’s episode (Tuesday, Jan. 25) saw Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) contemplating between taking the life-changing deal offered by the police or facing life in prison.

Also, in a recent episode, Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) finally told his wife, Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) about his breast cancer diagnosis after weeks of struggling to cope with the shocking discovery. At the moment, Stuart is refusing to have painkillers after his upcoming operation as he’s petrified his drug addiction will come back.

Stuart Highway dropped the bombshell news to Rainie Highway. (Image credit: BBC)

Tanya Franks spoke to Digital Spy about the storyline and her character's reaction to Stuart’s confession:

"It was a definite shock but I think her first port of call was understanding and caring for him because Rainie knew that he must not have known how to tell her. So initially, yes, shock, but very quickly back to being there for him and consoling him,” she revealed.

“Her thoughts also went to them as a family, they've got a baby on the way. It's very much looking after the family unit."

Meanwhile, Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) is struggling to get her daughter, Scarlett (Tabitha Byron) back as she keeps making mistakes — but it seems Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) has been aiding her along the way.

EastEnders airs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays on BBC One.