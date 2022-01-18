'EastEnders' viewers' hilarious nickname for Phil as they predict a shock twist

EastEnders fans were left wondering which way Phil Mitchell would turn after Tuesday's episode, as he came to terms with the offer the police have made him.

Phil was shocked when Monday's episode saw DCI Keeble offer Phil the chance to become an informant, in return for making the charges over Vincent Hubbard disappear.

Phil informs Ritchie of his feelings on informing. (Image credit: BBC)

While Phil had was given time to reply to the offer, he was adamant to lawyer Ritchie he wasn't going to take it.



And while the episode left us wondering if he would hold his resolve, many viewers were certain that the Phil they knew would never turn grass.

Phil ain't no grass 😂😂🤣🤣 or should I say GRASSSS!!! #EastendersJanuary 18, 2022 See more

#EastEnders Phil is a man of morals - sort of 🤔January 18, 2022 See more

#Phil hasn’t #grassed his whole #life.. What makes the #filth think he’s going to become a #grass now?! 😂 #EastEndersJanuary 18, 2022 See more

As the episode went on, Phil found himself worried about the future of his businesses with Ben in charge.



However, a showdown with Callum later brought up the subject of the time Callum was informing on Phil, and the hard man was quick to make it clear to Callum how he felt.

But Callum's parting shot gave Ben food for thought. "I'd do anything to protect my family, Phil, anything," he stated.



Callum makes Phil wonder if the grass is always greener. (Image credit: BBC)

Phil then went to see Keeble and told her he wasn't accepting the deal. However, Keeble wasn't taking' 'no' for an answer and gave Phil more time to consider.



But not before reminding Phil that "life is a very long time," and asking how old his young son Raymond was currently.

Keeble leaves Phil feeble? (Image credit: BBC)

With Phil still not having told Kat the truth about his possible sentence, it's clear that he's fully aware of just what he'll be leaving behind if he goes to prison.



So, what will Phil do? Many fans reckon his resolve is cracking. And if he does take the deal, the Enders legend will have a brand new nickname.

Ladies and gentleman, please welcome... Phil Snitch-ell!

Philip Snitchell is born @bbceastenders #eastendersJanuary 17, 2022 See more

@bbceastenders is it the return of Phil Snitchell?#EastEndersJanuary 18, 2022 See more

Phil Snitchell... 😏#EastEndersJanuary 17, 2022 See more

But the fans' predictions come true?

EastEnders airs Monday at 8pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm, Thursday at 7.30pm and Friday at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.