Elizabeth Olsen Netflix movie with near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is one to watch this weekend

Netflix is getting into its Oscar mode, as many of its upcoming original movies set to premiere on the streamer have aspirations for awards this year. That includes titles like Emilia Perez and The Piano Lesson, but also His Three Daughters, which stars Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon and Natasha Lyonne and is now streaming on the platform. You should immediately be adding to your watchlist.

Why, you may ask? Because it is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year: His Three Daughters has a near perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, officially "Certified Fresh" at 98% as of September 20. The big draw of the movie according to critics are the three strong performances from its trio of leading ladies, with Empire Magazine's Beth Webb saying if you "succumb to the capable, captivating dynamic of these women" you won't be disappointed.

Written and directed by Azazel Jacobs (Sorry for Your Loss), His Three Daughters is a "tense, touching, and funny portrait of family dynamics follows three estranged sisters as they converge in a New York apartment to care for their ailing father and try to mend their own broken relationship with one another," per the official synopsis from Netflix. Coon, Lyonne and Olsen play the three sisters.

Some people have had the opportunity to watch His Three Daughters on the big screen, as the movie was released for a limited exclusive run in theaters back on September 6 (allowing it to qualify for Oscars this year). But now viewers world wide can stream His Three Daughters, as long as they have a Netflix subscription.

That the trio of Coon, Lyonne and Olsen are getting rave reviews shouldn't be much of a surprise, as they are three very accomplished actresses. Coon is a two-time Emmy nominee that currently stars in HBO's The Gilded Age (season 3 coming in 2025). Lyonne is a five-time Emmy nominee across her roles on Orange is the New Black, Russian Doll and Poker Face (season 2 of the crime dramedy also on the way). Olsen, meanwhile, is best known for her role as the Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for which she was nominated for an Emmy for the Disney Plus Marvel series WandaVision. Can one (or more) of the trio land their first Oscar nomination for His Three Daughters?

Regardless of what the future may hold in terms of awards, His Three Daughters is definitely one of the best new on Netflix titles this week and something that all movie fans with a Netflix subscription should be adding to their watchlist immediately (I know I will be).

If you need any more convincing, watch the His Three Daughters trailer right here:

