EastEnders' newcomer Colin Salmon reveals surprise Steve McFadden filming secrets

Colin Salmon is set to make his EastEnders debut as George Knight next week.

EastEnders newcomer Colin Salmon has shared some behind-the-scenes details about working alongside soap legend Steve McFadden as he prepares to make his Walford debut as George Knight.

George certainly knows how to make an entrance as he rocks up to the Square along with his daughters Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) on June 1.

The tough-talking dad is soon revealed to be the boyfriend of new Queen Vic landlady Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe).

But not everyone is happy with their arrival as Elaine's daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is furious to discover that her mum has been plotting to run the pub with George's help.

George Knight arrives in Walford but Linda Carter isn't happy to see her mum's lover. (Image credit: BBC)

As the Knights make Walford their new home, George soon strikes up a friendship with Phil Mitchell as he recognises the Vic landlord for being a former professional boxer.

Talking to What To Watch, Colin revealed that his mentor on set was none other than EastEnders icon Steve McFadden, aka Walford hardman Phil Mitchell, and shared the advice Steve gave him to help him prepare for his new role.

Steve McFadden offered Colin Salmon some guidance for his new role. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

He said: "'Just get it done.' 'Be ready.' Steve comes on set and Steve's ready. Steve's there and he's quietly the boss. He's the boss. He's the Alpha. We had an hour phone call. I think the opening line is 'you're mad' closely followed by 'get a bike.' My wife just went 'Is he mad?'"

But while Steve is known for being a fierce gangster on-screen, it seems that the veteran soap star is a lot more easy-going in real life.

Colin revealed: "He's there on the social smiling and chatting with everybody else. It's not like he's distant or anything like that. So he's the dude.

"I'm a family man and that’s Steve and Scott [Maslen] and everybody on it, all the men I know on it. What’s really exciting is the conversations are just so refreshing because it's not that nonsense and that's really important because women run the show. So you'd be an idiot to behave in that sort of manner. So it's quite refreshing.

"It’s really really fun. But Steve, quietly we have a little chat about boxing, about different things. But he keeps his counsel and that's a good mentor."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.