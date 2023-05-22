EastEnders spoilers: George Knight STUNS Linda Carter!

Linda Carter is fuming with Elaine Peacock for decieving her about George Knight.

George Knight shocks Linda Carter when he rocks up in the Square in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

George Knight certainly knows how to make an entrance when the Walford newcomer arrives in Albert Square with his daughters Anna Knight and Gina Knight.

The boyfriend of new Queen Vic landlady Elaine Peacock, he's secretly been in contact with Elaine about the Vic in a series of mysterious phone calls.

Although he has a bar in Marbella, he promised Elaine he'd return to the UK to help her in her new venture...

But Elaine has been keeping her shock news from daughter Linda Carter!

When George waltzes into the Vic with his daughters and introduces himself to Linda as Elaine's fella, she's completely dumbfounded.

It doesn't take long for her to work out that Elaine has been plotting all along to run the pub with George's help.

Furious that her mum deceived her, Linda confronts Elaine. The deal with having Elaine buy into the pub was that she and Elaine would run it together.

George Knight arrives in Albert Square with daughters Anna Knight and Gina Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

While Linda deals with Elaine's betrayal, George is making himself at home. His arrival causes a bit of a stir as it becomes apparent he's a bit of a celebrity!

Jack Branning, Phil Mitchell and market stallholder Winston recognise George as a well known championship boxer.

When Nish Panesar tries to put George in his place, he soon learns that the fighter is not to be messed with!

Not wanting to get off on the wrong foot with Linda, George promises her that he's not going to cause any trouble.

He insists he just wants to bulid a life with Elaine and his girls.

But is George hiding something?

Anna Knight and Gina Knight make an embarrassing mistake in the Vic! (Image credit: BBC)

Anna Knight and her big sister Gina Knight also make a big impression when they arrive in Albert Square...

Freddie Slater is instantly smitten when he sees them!

The girls are hoping to make a new start in the Square but they end up getting on the wrong side of greasy spoon owner Kathy Beale when they bring their Chihuauhua Tyson into the cafe!

It's a tricky time for the girls to attempt to get the locals onside, as Lola Pearce's death is still raw for the Albert Square residents.

Not knowing about the recent tragedy, they really put their foot in it in The Vic when they try to get everyone into a party mood.

Needless to say, it does NOT go down well!

Can they do anything to redeem themselves?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.