EastEnders stars on their special WhatsApp group that we definitely want to be part of!

EastEnders legends Gillian Taylforth and Diane Parish have shared details about their special WhatsApp group that includes all the women that are a part of The Six Christmas storyline.

The soap has had the nation gripped since February after a special flashforward episode revealed that a mystery male will die this Christmas in an epic whodunit storyline.

The flashforward showed six Walford matriarchs — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Cotton — all standing over the body of an unknown male corpse at the Vic on Christmas Day.

We then saw Sharon stoop over the man's body and reveal that he was dead, with the victim shown to be wearing a pair of amber cufflinks.

The soap teased the seven men in danger of death this Christmas and also released six trailers throughout the year focusing on each of the Walford women when an important moment has happened in their storylines.

While the storyline is quickly going down in the soap history books, it hasn't just been a huge hit with fans, but also the cast too.

Talking to What To Watch and other press, EastEnders stars Gillian and Diane, who play Kathy Cotton and Denise Fox, spoke about their own WhatsApp group dedicated to The Six storyline.

Gillian said: "We have really come together because we don’t always work together all the time. I’ve worked with Tish obviously over the years and Kellie a little bit. But now to work with Lacey and Di and Bal an awful lot, it’s been great the six of us together. We’ve even got our own little WhatsApp group!"

Diane added the hilarious reason she created the group and how much they all bonded on set while working on the storyline.

She revealed: "It’s called 'The Six.' I think I started it to moan about something and then it was nice. Then we share pictures of puppies and nice things like that. But it’s been very useful because it’s been a real journey from January to where we are now.

"It’s been a real journey of events, photoshoots, promos and then when we got stuck in it was literally like, ‘Right, we’re going in!’ and when we started that day it was a real bonding experience that was just like no other that I've ever experienced on this show before or on anything I’ve done before."

