Emmerdale bosses hint at possible Meena return for 50th anniversary

Emmerdale bosses have teased that notorious serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) could make her killer return for the 50th-anniversary episodes.

The long-running soap will commemorate its milestone birthday this October with a series of dramatic episodes, including one which involves a deadly storm that wreaks havoc across Emmerdale.

At a recent press day, show bosses Jane Hudson and Kate Brooks hinted to What To Watch that the storm could possibly cover up a murder.

Jane revealed: “There is always potential for a murder in Emmerdale. This is Emmerdale and it's famous for its murders. You know I’m not going to answer these questions and I’ll be vague. But it’s Emmerdale and there’s normally a murderer lurking around a corner somewhere…”

Could this potential murderer be none other than Meena? Earlier this year, she was sentenced to life in prison for her horrific crimes. But could the villain break out of prison and seek revenge on the residents who got her sent down?

Meena was sentenced to 75 years in prison. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Paige, who played the soap villain, has previously discussed her ideas on how the serial killer could make her return to terrorise the village once again.

Talking to Metro.co.uk on the red carpet at The British Soap Awards on Saturday, June 11, she said: “Emmerdale has managed to escape prisoners before, so it could happen.

“And if Meena did come back, I think that she would come back with a vengeance like we’ve never seen before. Because she doesn’t like to lose. And she has lost big time by going to prison.

“So I think that she would want to take down the whole village. Not just Manpreet, not just Liam, everyone. So I think it could be really interesting if she did come back.”

Could the 50th anniversary episodes be the time where Meena seeks revenge?