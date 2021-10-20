'Emmerdale' fans are all laughing about the SAME thing after Victoria's deadly waterfall plunge

Emmerdale stunt week has left fans on the edges of their seats.

Emmerdale 'survival week' continued in epic style last night as David and Victoria fought for their lives in terrifying rapids after falling from a broken rope bridge.

There was huge drama in Emmerdale as viewers watched the aftermath of the rope bridge collapse, which happened in Monday night's episode of the soap.

First Manpreet and Charles were seen plunging into the icy water below before David and Victoria quickly followed.

But while Charles and Manpreet were lucky enough to make it out of the water and onto dry land in almost one piece, the same can't be said for David and Victoria, who struggled to keep their heads above water.

David tried to keep Victoria safe, but the water was too powerful. (Image credit: ITV)

At one point it seemed that David might have been able to rescue Victoria when he caught up with her and they both tried to cling onto a rock.

However, the current was too strong and soon Victoria was torn from David's grip and was washed away towards the top of a huge waterfall.

Victoria lost her grip on David and got pulled to the top of the waterfall. (Image credit: ITV)

David could only watch on helplessly as Victoria cried for help before plunging down the terrifying cliff face... and it remains to be seen in tonight's episode whether she will make it out of the ordeal alive.

Fans have joked this waterfall should be renamed 'Victoria Falls'. (Image credit: ITV)

However, despite the high drama, fans were distracted by the same joke on social media, laughing over the fact the waterfall should be renamed 'Victoria Falls' after the famous waterfalls located between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Fans took to Twitter to share the joke...

@emmerdale What was the name of the waterfall? Victoria falls? 😂October 20, 2021 See more

@emmerdale don't know the name of the waterfall you filmed at. But maybe it should be called Victoria Falls?October 20, 2021 See more

Victoria Falls #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/9TolgqTxqQOctober 19, 2021 See more

@emmerdale Brings a new meaning to Victoria Falls 😲😲😲😲October 19, 2021 See more

Tonight Emmerdale viewers will find out what happens to Victoria, but there are more twists in store when Meena is seen by someone holding Victoria's lifeless body under the water.

But who has seen Meena at her very worst? With the mystery person now at the top of Meena's kill list, will they escape her before it's too late?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.