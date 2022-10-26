Emmerdale fans beg for ICONIC couple to reunite as Chas' affair threatens to be exposed

Emmerdale fans want a legendary couple to get back together.

Emmerdale viewers are wanting legendary couple Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) to get back together as Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) threatened to be exposed.

In Emmerdale, love rats Al and Chas have continued their affair behind their partner's backs, with fans begging for Chas' husband Paddy to rumble their antics.

During last night's episode (Tuesday, October 25) Chas lied to her devastated son, Aaron (Danny Miller) that her relationship with Al was over and encouraged him to leave the village in a bid to stop him from telling Paddy about the affair.

Later on, she went for a walk and bumped into Al where she confessed that she hated herself for loving him.

Between the madness, former married couple Mandy and Paddy had a heart-to-heart at the café about how best to help their loved ones through their grief.

Later on, Mandy and Paddy showed up to surprise Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) with the rescue dog that he and his wife Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) were going to adopt, in a bid to distract him from the tragedy of losing Liv.

Mandy Dingle and Paddy Kirk got hitched in 1999. (Image credit: ITV)

However, the thoughtful idea backfired as a grieving Vinny lashed out, thinking that they were trying to replace his wife.

Mandy and Paddy tied the knot in 1999, but their marriage broke down after two years when Paddy discovered that Mandy was having an affair with her father's nurse.

Mandy then left the village and returned the next year to try and win him back. However, she realised how happy he was with his new partner, Emily Dingle (Kate McGregor) and left the village again.

After a number of brief stints, Mandy then made her permanent return to the village in 2019.

Emmerdale fans loved seeing the legendary couple get close again amidst their heartbreak and are demanding that they reunite once Paddy discovers Chas' affair...

Loving Paddy and Mandy getting close again... get them back together, Chas was never right for him!#emmerdaleOctober 25, 2022 See more

I wish paddy and Mandy would get back together #EmmerdaleOctober 25, 2022 See more

Paddy & Mandy need to he reunited #EmmerdaleOctober 25, 2022 See more

@Reallisariley So how long before Mandy & Paddy actually reunite seriously? She clearly makes him much happier than Chas, not to mention she genuinely talks/listen to him. Plus he's already like a surrogate Father Figure to Vinny. He's gona need her support before long #EmmerdaleOctober 25, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.