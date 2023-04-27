Emmerdale fans beg for soap LEGEND to return after surprise mention

Fans are calling for an Emmerdale legend to return after a surprise mention.

Emmerdale fans want soap legend Scott Windsor (Ben Freeman) to return after a surprise mention by Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) during last night's episode (Wednesday, April 26).

Scott was last seen in Emmerdale 16 years ago, but he was unexpectedly mentioned by Brenda in a conversation with Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) last night.

At the café, Brenda said to Cathy: "You dad's agreed, that when your exam's are over, I can take you to the Lakes to see Scott."

Cathy's twin brother Heath (Sebastian Dowling) then interjected with: "Scott, your less impressive brother?"

Scott is the son of Viv Hope (Deena Payne) and was a troubled teen who fell in with the wrong crowd when he first arrived to the Dales in 1993. He was originally played by Toby Cockerell.

Fans want soap icon Scott Windsor to come back to the Dales. (Image credit: ITV)

After being disowned for stealing from the Post Office by adopted dad Vic Windsor (Alun Lewis), he left the village to join the army.

He returned two years later (now recast as Ben Freeman) after being discharged from the army.

After many violent altercations throughout his time in the village, he began a relationship with his teen apprentice Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) and they conned Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower).

Scott was last seen on screen in 2007 after confronting Rodney at the pub, where it was revealed that he left to stay with an old army friend in London selling stolen cars.

He left Debbie in charge of the local garage and phoned Viv to say he wouldn't return and was selling Tug Ghyll. Viv was killed in the Post Office explosion in 2011, but Scott did not come back for her funeral.

Scott's sister Cathy Hope has been struggling in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

This news comes as Cathy will be bidding an emotional farewell from the village next week as she goes to live with Scott in the Lake District.

Teenager Cathy has been suffering with extreme mood swings and heavy painful periods after being diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, which led to Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) prescribing her the pill.

Struggling to cope with the symptoms, the teen spiralled out of control and has had violent outbursts and ran away from home.

Recently, Cathy's headteacher paid a visit to her concerned dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) and suggested that she defer a year as she wouldn't be able to get access arrangements for her exams without a formal diagnosis

Cathy was determined to not be held back a year and managed to convince the headteacher to let her take the exams.

However, Cathy's self-destructive behaviour is set to make a comeback and she decides to take positive action and move away from the village in upcoming scenes.

Fans went wild over the surprise Scott mention and are hoping it paves the way for his return to the village...

I do like the mentions of Scott.. hopefully pave way for him and Jean to come back in to village.. 👀 #EmmerdaleApril 26, 2023 See more

There was a Scott mention omg !! #emmerdaleApril 26, 2023 See more

Scott windsor mention.. about time Ben freeman reprises the role! @emmerdale #EmmerdaleApril 25, 2023 See more

Bound to be bringing him back now thenApril 25, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.