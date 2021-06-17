'Emmerdale' fans can't get enough of THIS moment between Liam and Cain

Emmerdale fans are desperate to see more Liam Cavanagh and Cain Dingle on screen together as their bromance continues to blossom.

The pair, who make the most unlikely friends on the soap, have been seen chatting in the Woolpack over recent months and appear to have struck up a bit of a friendship.

But while Liam definitely looks up to Cain and is desperate to be friends, we're not convinced that Cain quite feels the same!

Cain wasn't very impressed when he discovered Liam's stag party was a day kayaking at the HOP. (Image credit: BBC)

Last night's Emmerdale saw the day of Liam's stag party arrive... but it seems his low-key kayaking wasn't quite what Cain had in mind when it came to celebrating his new friend's last night of freedom.

But while Liam might have been disappointed that Cain didn't join him on his stag, tonight's Emmerdale saw another scene between the pair as they chatted ahead of Liam's wedding to Leyla.

Liam is desperate to be friends with Cain! (Image credit: BBC)

Despite the fact clean-cut doctor Liam couldn't be more different to bad boy Cain, they have struck up a bond, and fans can't get enough of the awkward exchanges between the pair.

Viewers took to social media to share their joy at seeing Liam and Cain on screen together and have called for more scenes in the future...

Liam and Cain are the perfect duo. More scenes like this please. #EmmerdaleJune 17, 2021 See more

I need more Cain and Liam scenes 😂 #Emmerdale #Liam #CainJune 17, 2021 See more

Awe, I love how Liam wants to be Cain’s friend! 😂❤️ #EmmerdaleJune 17, 2021 See more

Looking hot tonight in your little tux 🔥😉 @jonnymcpherson I’m loving the wee crush Liam has on Cain 😆 come on #emmerdale we need this bromance in our lives #Lain 😜 @HordleyJeffJune 17, 2021 See more

liam and cain are the best friendship on emmerdale I thinkJune 17, 2021 See more

@emmerdale Never mind Layam (Layla and Liam) I want to see more Caili (Cain and Liam) . Let's see them best mates. Lets see Liam Caughtup in minor slapstick crime and Cain dressing up with Liam. #CainandLiamJune 17, 2021 See more

Emmerdale friendship goals

Tonight's double episode of Emmerdale saw Liam inviting Cain to the wedding reception that afternoon. Sadly Cain turned down the invitation... but we're not sure who was more disappointed, Liam, or us for not getting to see the new friends hitting the dance floor to ABBA together.

Despite Bernice's best efforts, Liam and Leyla managed to tie the knot tonight, with Jacob even making a surprise appearance at the ceremony at the last moment. However, as Liam and Leyla prepare to drive off into the sunset on their honeymoon, we just hope they're not away too long because more Liam and Cain scenes are needed!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays, however this week there are schedule changes because of Euro 2020. You can tune in to the next episode on Sunday at 7.30pm, or stream all of this week's episodes on ITV Hub. See our TV Guide for full listings.