Emmerdale fans can't wait for CHAOS as Ruby discovers Caleb and Tracy's affair

Emmerdale fans are looking forward to some chaos as fiery Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) finally discovered Caleb Miligan (William Ash) and Tracy Robinson's (Amy Walsh) affair during last night's episode (Wednesday, February 14).

Tracy had been having a passionate affair with her husband Nate Robinson's (Jurell Carter) uncle Caleb on-and-off for weeks and she eventually confessed that she was falling in love with him.

However, their secret romance was thrown into jeopardy when Caleb's estranged wife Ruby unexpectedly showed up and wanted to rekindle their marriage.

Nate almost rumbled Tracy and Caleb's affair a few weeks ago when he logged into Tracy's phone and found dozens of deleted texts to and from Caleb. However, when he stormed over to catch his wife and uncle in the act, he was stopped in his tracks when he discovered that Caleb was actually having a passionate moment with Ruby.

Tracy and Caleb called time on their fling once again and she also ended her marriage to Nate as she wasn't in love with him anymore. Now, Tracy is consumed with jealousy whenever she sees Caleb and Ruby around the village.

Ruby asked Nicky Miligan about how to win over Caleb. (Image credit: ITV)

Last night, Ruby and Caleb were walking arm in arm through the village, when they bumped into Tracy outside David's Shop.

After making a snarky comment to Tracy about the state of the stock, Caleb could sense the awkward atmosphere and encouraged Ruby to get her nails done so he could have a private moment with Tracy.

Ruby made a flirtatious comment to Caleb and headed off, leaving Tracy hurt. Caleb apologised for Ruby's behaviour, but Tracy insisted that she couldn't care less and stormed back into the shop.

Meanwhile, Ruby went to The Woolpack to quiz her son Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope) about how she can win over Caleb.

Later on, Caleb ran into Tracy once again and apologised to her about Ruby once again.

Caleb and Tracy had a secret meeting in the dark. (Image credit: ITV)

Caleb was sorry that things didn't work out between them and said that he would always care about her. But as Tracy made a sarcastic comment and was about to walk away, Caleb stopped her by tenderly pushing her hair behind her ear.

"I just wish that things could've been different," he told her.

But just as Ruby put the first part of her plan into action, she spotted Caleb and Tracy's sneaky flirty exchange in the dark and watched them from the shadows, finally exposing their affair.

With Ruby set to announce Tracy and Caleb's affair in front of everyone at Belle Dingle's (Eden Taylor-Draper) wedding, fans are excited to see the mess unfold...

Ruby!!! I cannot wait for her to out Caleb and Tracey. They deserve it…#emmerdaleFebruary 15, 2024 See more

Ruby will be exposing Caleb and Tracy to everyone in the village 😁 #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/0vD4MM5fKKFebruary 14, 2024 See more

🙌Caleb & Tracy are so busted!go get em Ruby!#Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/znbtdj2o6iFebruary 14, 2024 See more

looking forward to caleb and tracy’s affair being exposed tomorrowit’s all going to kick off😂#emmerdaleFebruary 14, 2024 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.