Emmerdale fans left STUNNED as unexpected plot twist leaves them speechless

Emmerdale fans were shocked by an unexpected plot twist during last night's episode (Thursday, January 25).

Recently, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) had become suspicious that his wife Tracy (Amy Walsh) was having an affair with his uncle Caleb Miligan (William Ash) due to her standoffish behaviour.

Nate offloaded his marriage concerns to Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) about how Tracy was being so distant and she encouraged him to say something to Tracy if he was unhappy.

Soon enough, his worst fear was confirmed when he logged into Tracy's phone and found dozens of deleted texts to and from Caleb.

Last night, a worried Nate had been up all night and asked Tracy if there was something he needed to know.

She lied that there was nothing to tell, before stating that she was going to be late for her overnight meeting.

Nate Robinson stormed in to confront his uncle Caleb Miligan. (Image credit: ITV)

It transpired that Tracy never told Nate about her meeting and he asked her if Caleb was going to be there. Tracy was baffled by all his questions and insisted that their marriage was on good terms.

Later on, Nate opened up to Belle once again about the deleted messages he found on Tracy's phone at the Hide.

Moira Barton (Natalie J Robb) joined in on the conversation and learned about Nate's suspicions around Tracy and Caleb. But despite Moira being the one to expose their affair on Christmas Day, she tried to downplay Nate's intuition and reassured him that there was nothing going on.

Meanwhile, Tracy confessed to Caleb that she was falling in love with him and was struggling to be around Nate because she wasn't happy in her marriage.

At the Hide, Nate's paranoia got the better of him once again and he went off to confront the pair for answers.

Nate got a nasty surprise when he realised it wasn't his wife Tracy in bed with Caleb. (Image credit: ITV)

A furious Nate stormed over to The Mill, refusing to listen to Moira and Caleb's son Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope) as they tried to stop him.

While all this was going down, Caleb was seen passionately kissing a woman on the sofa.

As Nate barged in expecting to catch Tracy and Caleb in the act, he was stopped in his tracks when he discovered that it wasn't Tracy, but none other than Caleb's wife Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingley)!

Fans were thrown by the surprise plot twist...

woah plot twist! it’s caleb’s wife not tracy 😳 #EmmerdaleJanuary 25, 2024 See more

BACKFOOT!! PLOT TWIST: Caleb is cheating on Tracy. But hey! If he’ll cheat with you, he’ll cheat on you. #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/cbKTcfyXMTJanuary 26, 2024 See more

Now Caleb is having an affair too!! #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/XsrcUYBwXtJanuary 25, 2024 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.