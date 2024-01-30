Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy tells Nate their marriage is OVER!

Love-cheat Tracy can't carry on with her marriage to Nate who wants to know why…

Emmerdale's Tracy Robinson tells Nate it's over in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Tracy Robinson succumbed to Caleb Milligan's advances it was the beginning of the end of her marriage to his nephew Nate.

Bit by bit she detached herself from her comfy home life with her husband and their daughter Frankie, drawn to the excitement and the passion she was getting from her secret lover.

Tracy's been having a steamy affair with her husband's uncle, Caleb. (Image credit: ITV)

But Tracy's now gone too far and can't turn back time.

Though Moira counsels her daughter-in-law not to break up her family, she just can't carry on with the pretence.

Nate's devastated when his wife tells him she's leaving him. But when Tracy refuses to explain what's changed, he storms out of the house.

Nate wants answers when Tracy tells him their marriage is done. (Image credit: ITV)

While Tracy breaks down in floods of tears, Nate wafts about the village, reeling in shock until someone comes to his rescue…

How will Tracy take it when she learns Caleb's taken him in?

At Smithy, Rhona tries to cover her upset when Gus reveals he's found his groove with baby Ivy and wants his daughter home with him full-time.

Gus tells Rhona he's coping with Ivy and wants her home full-time. (Image credit: ITV)

The mum's heart breaks as her ex packs up Ivy's things. Desperate to continue playing a part in the baby's life, Rhona tells Marlon she hopes newbie parent Gus ends up struggling and needing their help.

Gus packs up Ivy's things as he takes the baby home to his place on a permanent basis. (Image credit: ITV)

The Kings are hoping life might edge back into normal territory given that Angelica is returning to school.

But when Jimmy visits Bob hoping they put their pain to one side and repair their friendship, the dad learns grieving Bob is not up for that at all. Not by a long chalk.

Jimmy tries to reconcile with Bob who's not interested. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.

