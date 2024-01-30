Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy tells Nate their marriage is OVER!
Airs Monday 5th February 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Tracy Robinson tells Nate it's over in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Tracy Robinson succumbed to Caleb Milligan's advances it was the beginning of the end of her marriage to his nephew Nate.
Bit by bit she detached herself from her comfy home life with her husband and their daughter Frankie, drawn to the excitement and the passion she was getting from her secret lover.
But Tracy's now gone too far and can't turn back time.
Though Moira counsels her daughter-in-law not to break up her family, she just can't carry on with the pretence.
Nate's devastated when his wife tells him she's leaving him. But when Tracy refuses to explain what's changed, he storms out of the house.
While Tracy breaks down in floods of tears, Nate wafts about the village, reeling in shock until someone comes to his rescue…
How will Tracy take it when she learns Caleb's taken him in?
At Smithy, Rhona tries to cover her upset when Gus reveals he's found his groove with baby Ivy and wants his daughter home with him full-time.
The mum's heart breaks as her ex packs up Ivy's things. Desperate to continue playing a part in the baby's life, Rhona tells Marlon she hopes newbie parent Gus ends up struggling and needing their help.
The Kings are hoping life might edge back into normal territory given that Angelica is returning to school.
But when Jimmy visits Bob hoping they put their pain to one side and repair their friendship, the dad learns grieving Bob is not up for that at all. Not by a long chalk.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!