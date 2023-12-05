Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy and Caleb SNEAK off together... again!
Airs Monday 11 December 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Are SECRET lovers Tracy Robinson (played by Amy Walsh) and Caleb Miligan (William Ash) starting to fall for each other for real on Emmerdale? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
What started out as a sneaky fling a few weeks ago, could now be turning into the REAL DEAL?
Despite several close-calls when they were almost caught-out by both Caleb's brother, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), and Tracy's husband, Nate (Jurell Carter), they can't seem to stay away from each other.
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Tracy and Caleb sneak off together again.
Comfortable in each other's company, despite the circumstances, they start to see themselves as kindred spirits.
Uh-oh.
With Christmas just around the corner, and family gatherings planned, it's going to be harder and harder for Tracy and Caleb to keep a low profile.
And if the truth does come out?
Cain is probably not going to be too happy to discover that Tracy has been cheating on his own son, Nate, with his own brother, Caleb!
Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) has gone into a state of defeat since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
He tried to push his partner, Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), away and she jumped to the WRONG conclusion that he was having an affair!
But after the heartbreaking departure of son David Metcalfe from the village, Eric has some regrets about not revealing his news sooner to some of his nearest and dearest.
Supported by the rest of his family and friends including village doctor, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker), Eric considers attending a Parkinson's Support Group meeting.
But can Eric, with his stubborn pride, bring himself to go inside and meet others suffering with the same disease?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.