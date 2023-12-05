Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy and Caleb SNEAK off together... again!

Are SECRET lovers Tracy Robinson (played by Amy Walsh) and Caleb Miligan (William Ash) starting to fall for each other for real on Emmerdale? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



What started out as a sneaky fling a few weeks ago, could now be turning into the REAL DEAL?



Despite several close-calls when they were almost caught-out by both Caleb's brother, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), and Tracy's husband, Nate (Jurell Carter), they can't seem to stay away from each other.



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Tracy and Caleb sneak off together again.



Comfortable in each other's company, despite the circumstances, they start to see themselves as kindred spirits.



Uh-oh.

With Christmas just around the corner, and family gatherings planned, it's going to be harder and harder for Tracy and Caleb to keep a low profile.



And if the truth does come out?



Cain is probably not going to be too happy to discover that Tracy has been cheating on his own son, Nate, with his own brother, Caleb!

Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) has gone into a state of defeat since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.



He tried to push his partner, Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), away and she jumped to the WRONG conclusion that he was having an affair!



But after the heartbreaking departure of son David Metcalfe from the village, Eric has some regrets about not revealing his news sooner to some of his nearest and dearest.



Supported by the rest of his family and friends including village doctor, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker), Eric considers attending a Parkinson's Support Group meeting.



But can Eric, with his stubborn pride, bring himself to go inside and meet others suffering with the same disease?

Will Eric go through with attending a Parkinson's Support Group on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

